Meretz gains at the expense of Labor, poll finds

The full poll results were: Likud 31, Yesh Atid 25, Religious Zionist Party 13, National Unity 12, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Joint List 6, Meretz 5, Yisrael Beytenu 5, Labor 4 and Ra’am 4.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 07:00
Zehava Galon following her victory in the Meretz leadership primary on August 23, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Zehava Galon following her victory in the Meretz leadership primary on August 23, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Meretz is continuing its upward trend since Zehava Galon was elected party leader and will receive five seats if the election were held today, while Labor continues to weaken and will receive only four seats, according to Maariv’s weekly poll.

Yesh Atid also gained a seat at the expense of National Unity, the poll found.

Zionist Spirit received the same result as last week, polling under the electoral threshold of 3.25% with only 1.9% of the general vote.

The Netanyahu bloc received 59 seats, one more than last week, and the Lapid bloc received 55, one less than last week.

Full poll results

Head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election event in Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The full poll results were: Likud 31, Yesh Atid 25, Religious Zionist Party 13, National Unity 12, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Joint List 6, Meretz 5, Yisrael Beytenu 5, Labor 4 and Ra’am 4.

Just over 14% of participants were undecided.

Asked who was most worthy of serving as prime minister, 43% said Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, 33% said Prime Minister Yair Lapid and 17% said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The poll was conducted by Menachem Lazar of Panels Politics. It included 704 respondents with a stated margin of error of +/–3.7%.



