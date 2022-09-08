Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Rabbi Reuven Asman, one of Ukraine's Chief Rabbis. (VIDEO CREDIT: Jewish community of Ukraine

Former prime minister and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu met with Ukraine's Chief Rabbi earlier this week, telling him that he would "do everything in my capacity to end this tragedy that is ruining the lives of the people of Ukraine."

After a meeting with one of Ukraine's Chief Rabbis, Rabbi Reuven Asman, Netanyahu filmed a short statement along with Asman, speaking about how he intends to act regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war if he is re-elected as prime minister in the upcoming elections.

"I just finished another important meeting with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine," Netanyahu says in the video, adding that the two of them "talked about how to help the Jews who are in Ukraine and how to help the Jews who immigrated from Ukraine and from Russia [to Israel] as a result of the war."

He stated that he would like to "help them with housing and employment," and also with the issue of returning Israeli citizens who will receive special benefits. Netanyahu added that "we will help them will all issues that are troubling them."

"I will help them because we know how to do it and we want to do it," Netanyahu said.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU and Vladimir Putin reached understandings that allow Israel freedom to act and Naftali Bennett is eager to retain them. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Netanyahu also spoke of the geopolitical issues regarding the relationship between Russia, Ukraine and Israel. He hinted that if he is re-elected, he'd make sure to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a terrible tragedy," he said. "When I return - with God's help and with your help - to lead the country, I will do everything in my capacity to end this tragedy that is ruining the lives of the people of Ukraine."

Netanyahu and Putin have a long and good relationship. The two have spent time together in Israel and Russia as well as in other countries.

Israel has chosen to not sanction Russia for its actions in Ukraine - despite most Western countries having done so - due to its sensitive situation in the region and the security cooperation with Russia that it relies upon.

That said, many Israeli politicians and leaders have shown support for Ukraine in this conflict. Possibly related to the tensions between Israel and Russia is the trial being held against the Jewish Agency in Russia, after the justice ministry ordered the liquidation of their activities in the country. Many Israeli government officials have tried to mediate in the dispute, yet the most senior Israeli official to be involved is President Isaac Herzog who spoke to Putin on the matter.