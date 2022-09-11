Finance Min. Liberman compares Netanyahu to Goebbels, Stalin

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning, accusing the Likud leader of using methods "just like those of Goebbels and Stalin," against him.

Liberman's comments come two weeks after an Israeli man named Yossi Kasima came forward, claiming that the finance minister offered him $100,000 to assassinate a senior Israel Police official some 20 years ago when he was working as Liberman's aide.

Liberman has vehemently denied the accusation and has accused opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu of orchestrating criminal allegations against him.

On Sunday morning, in his latest comments on the allegations made against him, Liberman again pointed a finger at Netanyahu, saying that "his methods are just like those of Goebbels and Stalin, to make harsh and absurd accusations until people get used to that absurdity."

"This is blood libel that is very characteristic of Netanyahu's methods. The man 'remembers' events from 20 years ago and publishes them two months before the elections," he continued.

WILL THEY laugh again in a few weeks? Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman (credit: REUTERS)

Condemnation of Liberman's comments

Responding to Liberman's comments, the Likud Party issued a statement, saying that "the national instigator Liberman is in an unrestrained panic. His false and outrageous words are an insult to the Holocaust."

The party demanded that both Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemn the words of the Economy Minister.

For his part, Gantz issued a statement against Liberman's words via Twitter, saying that while he "greatly appreciates Finance Minister Liberman," he "condemns his words and the unacceptable comparison to those who committed the worst attrocities in human history.

"Even in a difficult election campaign against those who seek to damage statehood and the justice system, limits must be set," Gantz concluded.

Other politicians in the Right-wing bloc issued statements condemning Liberman's words as well, including Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, who said that Liberman was "the most dangerous politician in Israel."

Continuing, he said that the minister was "a bully provocateur, without a path and without values, who for years has been functioning as an agent of chaos spreading hatred and boycotts and dragging the State of Israel into the abyss due to his personal affairs.

"Now he is also dishonoring the memory of the Holocaust. The Israeli public must remove him in order to transform Israel to a better place."