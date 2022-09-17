The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel election polls: Joint List split may affect the blocs

Mandate polls were published revealing that none of the blocs achieved 61 mandates.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 02:48

Updated: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 02:50
Central Election Committee workers count the remaining ballots at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, after the general elections, on March 25, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Central Election Committee workers count the remaining ballots at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, after the general elections, on March 25, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Election polls were published on Friday night after the party lists were submitted to the Knesset, revealing that none of the blocs achieved 61 seats, while in both polls the Netanyahu bloc reaches 60 and the current coalition bloc stands at 56. In addition, Hadash-Ta'al reaches four seats.

Channel 12 News poll

Channel 12 News reported that the Likud party continues to lead the polls with 33 seats followed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid with 23 seats. This was followed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the Religious Zionism of Smotrich and Ben Gvir, each reaching 12 seats.

Shas and Yehudit HaTorah stand at 8 and 7 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Labor stand at 6 seats, Meretz receives 5 seats and Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al receive 4 seats each.

HaBayit HaYehudi, led by Ayelet Shaked, does not pass the threshold and receives only 1.9% support. Below the blocking percentage is also Hadar Mukhtar with 1.2% and Balad with 0.9%.

AN ELECTION CAMPAIGN poster of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, this week in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) AN ELECTION CAMPAIGN poster of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, this week in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Channel 13 News poll

Channel 13 News reported that the Likud party received 32 seats and Yesh Atid achieved 24 seats. The third largest party is the Religious Zionism with 13 seats, followed by Gantz with 12.

Shas and Yehudit HaTorah stand at 8 and 7 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Labor stand at 6 seats, Meretz receives 5 seats and Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al receive 4 seats each.

HaBayit HaYehudi, led by Ayelet Shaked, does not pass the threshold and receives only 2% support. Below the blocking percentage are also Hadar Mukhtar with 1.9% and Balad with 1.2%, the Economic Part with 1.1% and the Free Israel party with 0.4%.



