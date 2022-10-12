MKs from the opposition parties Likud and Religious Zionism Party (RZP) worked unsuccessfully on a number of fronts on Wednesday to hinder or delay the signing of the Lebanon maritime border agreement, which they oppose.

"We will remember [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid, [Defense Minister] Benny [Gantz], Yvette [Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman], [and Interior Minister] Ayelet [Shaked], who abandoned Israel's security and surrendered to Hezbollah. We will fix what you are ruining." MK Itamar Ben Gvir

Prior to the agreement landing on the Knesset floor on Wednesday evening, where it needs to stay for two weeks before the agreement is finalized, RZP MK Simcha Rothman demanded in a letter to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy that he refrain from opening the plenum, arguing that this was illegal.

Rothman quoted a clause in the Knesset protocol that requires the Home Committee to unanimously approve any change of procedure. A "sudden" convening of the plenum on Hol Hamoed, especially while the Knesset is in recess due to the election, constitutes a change of procedure and thus must be approved first in the committee, Rothman argued.

High Court's temporary freeze never frozen

OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu with Likud MK Yariv Levin at a party faction meeting this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Earlier on Wednesday, an appeal to the High Court of Justice by MKs Yariv Levin (Likud) and Orit Struck (RZP) to issue a temporary freeze on the agreement's proceedings was not accepted, as the actual vote on the deal in the cabinet is only expected in two weeks.

Struck then sent a letter to the ministers from the cabinet's "Yamina" bloc, demanding that they use their veto powers in order to enforce Attorney-General Gali Miarav Bahara's preference that the agreement be brought for a vote on the Knesset floor.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked pushed Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to use his veto power, but Bennett refused.

Netanyahu gathers his MKs

In addition, Opposition leader and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday afternoon gathered MKs from the party to discuss the Lebanon maritime delineation agreement, the party announced on Wednesday.

Not all of the party's MKs were invited. He will eventually speak to all of them in rounds in the coming days, the party said.

Netanyahu met earlier with MK Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit faction at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem. The content of their meeting was unknown. Ben Gvir, however, wrote on Twitter afterwards, "We will remember [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid, [Defense Minister] Benny [Gantz], Yvette [Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman], [and Interior Minister] Ayelet [Shaked], who abandoned Israel's security and surrendered to Hezbollah. We will fix what you are ruining."

This may indicate that the two have decided to accept the agreement as a done deal and attack the politicians who promoted it, instead of trying to block the deal itself.

Netanyahu severely criticized the agreement in recent days, arguing that it marked a "historic" surrender to Hezbollah, since the deal is being pushed through under threat of an attack by Hezbollah on Israel's Karish gas rig. Other than the surrender itself, the agreement would also harm Israel's national security because Hezbollah would end up using the dividends from any gas fields that Lebanon may find, Netanyahu argued.

Netanyahu has not yet been officially briefed on the agreement, although a full draft was leaked earlier on Wednesday. He also turned down an invitation to a briefing by Gantz earlier this week. Lapid's office announced on Wednesday that it had invited Netanyahu to a briefing but that Netanyahu had not answered. Netanyahu's office said in response that they had not received the invitation.