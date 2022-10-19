The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to 'examine' Smotrich's proposal to cancel his trial

Bezalel Smotrich's plan for the judicial system will likely lead to the cancellation of parts of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 14:56

Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2022 15:08
Opposition leader and chairman of the Likud MK Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he will "examine" a plan by Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich that includes cancelling the crime of fraud and breach of trust – which Netanyahu is currently standing trial for.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu

"Many times I encounter friends who want to help me more than necessary. We will examine the proposal," Netanyahu said in an interview at the Israel's Industry Union election conference.

"I do not intend to change any laws in the State of Israel," he said.

Smotrich presented his plan along with fellow RZP MK Simcha Rothman in a press conference on Tuesday. The plan included many provisions. One of them was to erase from Israeli law the crime of fraud from breach of trust, which they claimed was too vague.

Netanyahu is standing trial for three counts of fraud and breach of trust. According to the existing law, if the crime for which a defendant is standing trial is erased, the charges are immediately dropped. This would leave one count of bribery.

Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich gives a press statement at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 26, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich gives a press statement at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 26, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Smotrich announced at the conference that this change would not apply to Netanyahu, only because he did want people to blame him for acting to free Netanyahu. He also argued that Netanyahu will be acquitted in any case, and along the way his trial is "the perfect music" to reveal the "pollution" of the legal system.

Smotrich said in response to a question by The Jerusalem Post that the law will not include Netanyahu's personal case, but will include a clause to that effect, such as a provision that it will not apply retroactively on trials that have already begun.

However, legal experts said on Tuesday that it is highly doubtful that judges would convict Netanyahu for a crime that no longer exists.

Netanyahu's hands behind Smotrich's voice: Gideon Sa'ar responds

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded on Twitter.

"Continuing on to the destination – cancelling the trial – using fraudulent methods ('We will examine,' when it is clear who the law is coming to serve; 'not retroactively,' when the law explicitly states otherwise), Sa'ar wrote.

"The voice is the voice of Smotrich, but the hands are the hands of Netanyahu," he added.



