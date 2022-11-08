The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Reports that Herzog approached Lapid, Gantz for unity gov't denied by all

Herzog's office said that consultation regarding the new government will only begin on Wednesday.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 12:46
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli president Isaac Herzog at a memorial service marking 27 years since the assasination of late Israeli Prime Minsiter Yitzhak Rabin, held at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli president Isaac Herzog at a memorial service marking 27 years since the assasination of late Israeli Prime Minsiter Yitzhak Rabin, held at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid denied reports on Tuesday that Herzog reached out to incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in "recent days" in order to encourage them to enter a unity government and not form a government with "extremist elements."

The report was initially made by Ynet on Tuesday.

Lapid's office said that Herzog did not reach out or propose a unity government, and "also knows that there is no chance of this happening," KAN reported.

The President's Office said that "contrary to the report, the president did not reach out or ask any of the party leaders to join any form of government.

"It should be stressed that the consultation process in the President's residence will only start tomorrow [Wednesday], after which the mandate to form a government will be awarded."

President Isaac Herzog
Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

National Unity said in response that "the President did not turn to the Defense Minister and leader of National Unity [Gantz] on the topic of entering a unity government. We are heading to the opposition."



Tags Israel Benny Gantz Yair Lapid government isaac herzog Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by