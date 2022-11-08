President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid denied reports on Tuesday that Herzog reached out to incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in "recent days" in order to encourage them to enter a unity government and not form a government with "extremist elements."

The report was initially made by Ynet on Tuesday.

Lapid's office said that Herzog did not reach out or propose a unity government, and "also knows that there is no chance of this happening," KAN reported.

The President's Office said that "contrary to the report, the president did not reach out or ask any of the party leaders to join any form of government.

"It should be stressed that the consultation process in the President's residence will only start tomorrow [Wednesday], after which the mandate to form a government will be awarded." President Isaac Herzog

Defense Minister and leader of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz at a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

National Unity said in response that "the President did not turn to the Defense Minister and leader of National Unity [Gantz] on the topic of entering a unity government. We are heading to the opposition."