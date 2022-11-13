5 ways Itamar Ben-Gvir hopes to change Israel

As the days go by, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to be a senior minister in the upcoming government, releases more and more extreme statements regarding his ideology and his plans for Israel.

Last week, he said he will change the Law of Return and not allow grandchildren of Jews to become Israeli citizens, as the law states since 1970. On Sunday, it was the fact that the government shouldn’t allow Reform conversions to be acknowledged by the Law of Return.

So what exactly does Ben-Gvir have planned for Israel according to his view of Judaism? Here are five of the core goals that he hopes to achieve.

1. Only Orthodox Judaism will be acknowledged

Ben-Gvir and his party members seek to make Israel a lot more Jewish in the public sphere as well as in the personal lives of its citizens - but only an Orthodox version of Judaism. This means that they see no need for an egalitarian prayer section at the Kotel, they don’t want the Israeli government to acknowledge Reform and Conservative conversions and don’t think that Israel should support these movements.

Israel supports progressive Judaism in Israel and in the Diaspora through different channels and ministries. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry has been supporting Reform and Conservative causes and projects for many years and the recent government has tried to make this support even larger.

It still isn’t clear who the Diaspora affairs minister will be, but the expectation is that budgets for these movements, as for other liberal and progressive causes will be canceled.

In addition, the egalitarian prayer section will be under threat of being closed down. “We oppose the outline of the Western Wall that seeks to divide the Western Wall and harm its unity,” Otzma Yehudit and RZP have said after being asked by Ynet on the matter. “You have to respect the tradition, maintain the custom that has existed in the plaza for years, allow everyone to feel at home there and prevent interventions and provocations,” they said and hinted towards Women of the Wall.

2. The Law of Return will be amended dramatically

As mentioned above, Ben-Gvir and his colleague Religious Zionist Party (RZP) leader Bezalel Smotrich seek to push for dramatic changes in Israel’s Law of Return. Ben-Gvir and RZP demanded an amendment of the Law of Return as part of the coalition negotiations. The demand is to cancel the “grandchild clause,” which states that a person who is a third-generation Jew can immigrate to Israel. This possible amendment will mainly affect olim from former Soviet Union countries, but also those from Western countries who aren’t halachically Jewish.

On Sunday, it was reported that Ben-Gvir has demanded to overturn the High Court ruling recognizing Reform conversion for the purpose of the Law of Return. His goal is to cancel the ruling that recognizes Reform conversions to Judaism for those who are interested in making aliyah and immigrating to Israel.

It won’t be easy to change a High Court ruling, but the new coalition parties have already been trying to promote a system for the Knesset to overrule court decisions.

2. Canceling any pressure towards Israel’s haredi community with regards to IDF service and learning basic secular studies

“The iltra-Orthodox sector is going through excellent social processes; any coercion will set these processes back,” the RZP platform says. “The partnership of the ultra-Orthodox public is blessed and it is progressing. With God's help, it will grow deeper.”

“There are other ways to encourage secular studies, besides violating the basic rights of children,” Ben-Gvir tweeted in September. He offered “to fund free secular studies reinforcement in ultra-Orthodox community centers in the afternoons. To date, the government has not promoted such a program, even though it has saved three-quarters of the haredim's budget in education,” he wrote of the fact that haredi students aren’t funded by the government in the same level as other education streams. “The haredim are our brothers. Enough with the hypocrisy.”

3. Inserting the study of Judaism and Jewish identity to Israeli schools and the IDF

“The role of the IDF is to win wars and protect Israel's security, not to promote progressive social agendas, and this is the one and only prism through which decisions on women's service in the IDF should be made,” the Otzma Yehudit and RZP platform stated.

“Mixed units are a detriment to the IDF’s operations, its competence and its ability to fulfill its tasks.” Bezalel Smotrich

“Mixed units are a detriment to the IDF’s operations, its competence and its ability to fulfill its tasks,” Smotrich said in 2019 in an interview with Army Radio. “My expectation from the IDF is not to try to promote an agenda,” Smotrich added, responding to an IDF report showing that there has been an increase in the number of abortions among female soldiers, which cost the military approximately NIS 5 million.

In 2018, after the Israel Air Force chief’s decision to appoint the first-ever female squadron commander, Smotrich said in response that “there are positions suitable for men... and positions suitable for women... that is how God created the world and that is what is good for the world.” Women’s full integration into the IDF would result in their “becoming” men, he said.

The RZP platform suggested that those against what is called negatively as hadata (religious coercion) promote “a concept designed to delegitimize those who seek to give a real expression to the existence of a Jewish state within the democratic system.” The RZP said that “in today's Israel there is much more secular coercion than religious coercion and in fact the country is run much more like a secular country than a religious one.” They added that “strengthening the Jewish identity in the education system is critical to preserving the Jewish identity of future generations. With the exception of a flamboyant minority, most parents in the education system are happy about this [religious coercion] and it should be deepened.”

5. Allowing freedom of prayer on Temple Mount

Ben-Gvir has been very vocal about the right of Jews to pray freely on Temple Mount - while today only Muslims are allowed to pray at the place that is considered the holiest site in Judaism. “There is no place for racism against Jews in Jerusalem or anywhere else,” the party told Ynet, “freedom of worship is a democratic principle and is bound by reality.”

“I am here, we are the owners, Israel is the owner of the Temple Mount,” Ben-Gvir said during a visit to Temple Mount in August in the midst of the Tisha Be’av fast day. He added that “it is time that we prove it to them, we must crush the Islamic Jihad. This is a very important opportunity,” Ben-Gvir said as he was circling the Temple Mount compound. He said that he’d “remind everyone that we are the owners of the holiest place for the people of Israel,” he said in response to the threats.”