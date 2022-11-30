Yesh Atid demands immediate publication of coalition agreements

The Likud must immediately publish all of the agreements it signed so far with other parties during coalition negotiations, Yesh Atid CEO MK Boaz Toporovsky demanded in a letter to Likud CEO MK Yarive Levin on Tuesday.

The law stipulates that any coalition agreement must be handed to the Knesset secretary within three days of its signing. The Likud violated this law when it published the full agreement with Otzma Yehudit four days after its signing and appears to be violating it again regarding other agreements that the public does not yet know about, Toporovsky argued in the letter.

"These agreements are the basis of the 37th government and the entire public has the right to know and be privy to the guidelines and areas of interest of its representatives. This is clearer after reading the [Otzma Yehudit agreement] appendix, which includes a broad, irresponsible passing on of authorities lacking common sense from different ministries to 'Otzma Yehudit'," Toporovsky wrote

The parties deemed the agreement a "jobs appendix," and only a part of a full agreement which has yet to be signed and will include "budgets, substantive issues and fundamental guidelines," the parties said.

What was the agreement?

Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks next to Head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 28, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to the agreement, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will serve as "National Security Minister," a newly-named expanded version of the Public Security Ministry.

The expanded ministry will receive jurisdiction over the following units, which are currently parts of other government ministries: The Judea and Samaria Border Police division; the Real Estate Enforcement Division responsible for combatting planning and construction offenses and serving as a professional guide for enforcement at the municipal level; the Green Police, responsible for oversight, deterrence and enforcement of environmental laws; and a unit known as the "Green Rangers" which enforces an array of land-related laws such as the illegal takeover of state-owned land.

The Likud also reached an agreement with Noam late Sunday night. The central elements of the agreement included Noam chairman MK Avi Maoz becoming a deputy minister in the prime minister's office, responsible for Nativ (The Liaison Bureau), a unit that assists Jews from the former Soviet Union seeking to move to Israel, and of a new branch responsible for "Jewish-national identity.

However, the full agreement with Maoz has not yet been published.

Maariv reported on Wednesday morning that Likud and the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) were on the verge of signing an agreement, but that the Likud requested to wait for the official signing until a number of points were clarified with the other coalition parties.

Channel 12's Amit Segal reported on Wednesday that the final agreement between the two parties would include complex rotations between government ministries. According to Segal, RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich will serve as Finance Minister until 2025, and will then become Interior and Settlements Minister. Another party member, probably MK Ofir Sofer, will serve as Aliyah and Integration Minister until 2025 and then become either Transportation or Education Minister. MK Orit Struk will serve as Settlement Minister until 2025 and then as Aliyah and Integration Minister, Segal reported.

However, the two parties put out a joint statement later on Wednesday saying that "the publications about the ministerial portfolios are inaccurate, and we propose to wait for an orderly report once the agreement is signed."

Contrary to RZP, the negotiations between the Likud and United Torah Judaism have not progressed in recent days. The party's representative in the Central Election Committee, lawyer Avraham Yostman, said on Galey Israel Radio on Wednesday morning that he "was hearing rumors about signing [an agreement] by Monday," but that he thought there was only a 30% chance of this happening.

"There is clumsy management of the negotiations. There is condescension. There is a feeling that we are in their [the Likud's] pockets," Yostman said.

True to Wednesday afternoon, UTJ was the only party of the incoming coalition whose members refrained from signing a request to convene the Knesset plenum in order to replace the current Knesset speaker. Without UTJ the incoming coalition does not have the necessary 61 votes and cannot file the request. This is blocking the coalition from initiating legislation that it wishes to pass before the government is sworn in.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky criticized the agreements, writing on Twitter that they were "one big joke at our expense."

"No one there intends to advance large projects and revolutionary long-term plans. You spoke about governance? A rotation of the Finance and Transportation Ministries is anything but governance. This government has not even started and it already looks shoddy," Malinovsky wrote.

ההסכם בין @Likud_Party ל @zionutdatit הוא בדיחה אחת גדולה שכולה על חשבוננו. אף אחד שם לא מתכוון לקדם פרוייקטים גדולים ותוכניות מהפכניות לטווח ארוך. דיברתם על משילות? רוטציה על משרדי האוצר והתחבורה זה הכל חוץ ממשילות. הממשלה הזו עוד לא קמה וכבר נראית כמו חלטורה. — Yulia Malinovsky יוליה מלינובסקי (@YuliaMalinovsky) November 30, 2022

Prime Minister Yair Lapid "apologized" on Wednesday for the state of the country at a commemoration of Israel's first prime minister, David Ben Gurion.

"I did not come here today to mourn Ben Gurion but to apologize to him. What is happening today in Israel is the opposite of what he believed in and of every edict he left us," Lapid said. He accused the incoming government of attempting to "ruin Israel's democracy," which besides majority rule also included "protecting the minority from the majority, separation of government branches and independence of the courts, free speech and telling the truth."

Lapid said that contrary to the new government, he believed in these things. "We are Zionists, we believe in the Declaration of Independence, we believe in a Jewish and democratic state, [and] we believe in the rule of law," he said.

Ben-Gvir said in response that Ben Gurion was "a patriot who repeated over and over again the importance of the justness of the cause and of the land of Israel."

"If Ben Gurion would arise from the dead today, Lapid's ideology in his eyes would be shallow and corrupt, while what I represent, war over this land, over the homeland and over ideals, is precisely what would have charmed him.