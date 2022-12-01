The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu trial: Chief prosecutor says she won't quit

Earlier this week, reports were claiming that Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari intended on resigning.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 19:25
Liat Ben Ari attends a farewell ceremony held for outgoing Israeli state prosecutor Shai Nitzan in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2019 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Liat Ben Ari attends a farewell ceremony held for outgoing Israeli state prosecutor Shai Nitzan in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2019
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari, the lead in the prosecution team in the public corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday made clear that she has no intention of resigning despite rumors earlier this week that she was planning to step down.

On Sunday, Globes reported that Ben Ari was considering retiring and had consulted with colleagues about the matter.

In the article and subsequent reports, the implication was that along with nearing a seniority point where most of her colleagues of a similar level have retired or are considering doing so, Ben Ari had become fed up with the public incitement against her and her family.

Incitement and threats against Ben Ari

Since being one of the key people in presenting charges in the trial against Netanyahu going back more than four years, Ben Ari has faced increasing amounts of incitement and threats to herself and to at least one of her children.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On Thursday, state prosecution union chairwomen Orit Koren informed on Ben Ari’s plans as a first hearing was about to begin at Tel Aviv Magistrates’ Court on the Justice Ministry’s petition that the court order certain allegedly harassing online posts be removed.

A motion filed by the ministry may also prevent Orly Lev, who posted the allegedly harassing posts, from publishing future posts against Ben Ari.

According to the ministry’s motion, Lev has been ordered not to incite against Ben Ari in the past but has failed to adhere to the court orders.

Koren quoted Ben Ari as saying, “I will not surrender to threats and to the incitement campaign against me and against my family. I will continue in my position and my only thought is to the law and to doing my job.”

Moreover, Koren said that she would use all of the tools at her disposal to support and defend Ben Ari against harassment.

Besides the civil case to block the posts in question, the state prosecution also filed indictments against four defendants regarding their actions against Ben Ari.

In addition to Ben Ari, threats have been issued in recent years against former police chief Roni Alsheich, former state attorney Shai Nitzan, former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit and other members of the prosecution team against Netanyahu.

Many of the prosecution officials have also been appointed security details to protect them following the threats against them.

Ben Ari was also the lead lawyer against former prime minister Ehud Olmert in the Holyland trial, but the level of incitement against her and her team a decade ago did not reach anywhere near the same levels, even though Olmert and his supporters did lash out against the prosecution from time to time.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Trial corruption retirement in israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
3

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
4

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by