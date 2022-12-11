The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
MK Yariv Levin likely to become Israel's Knesset speaker Monday

Assuming Yariv Levin is chosen, his name will be put forward in a vote in the plenum. Once he is chosen he will take over the mantle from the interim speaker, Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 18:19
Likud Party member Yariv Levin attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Likud Party member Yariv Levin attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5.
Likud MK Yariv Levin will likely become the Knesset speaker tomorrow (Monday), a source in the Likud confirmed on Sunday.

Levin, who is leading the Likud's coalition negotiations team, will likely be Likud chairman and prime minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu's choice in the party's faction meeting scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, prior to the Knesset's 4:00 p.m. plenum session.

The law states that there needs to be a supermajority of 90 votes to replace the speaker once he is chosen. Levin, who is a candidate for justice minister, will resign as speaker if he becomes a minister. It is not clear who will replace him. If Levin does not become a minister he will remain as permanent speaker, the source said.

Likud MK Yariv Levin seen after coalition talks at a hotel in Jerusalem on November 21, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Likud MK Yariv Levin seen after coalition talks at a hotel in Jerusalem on November 21, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Knesset speaker controls the plenum's agenda.

Once he is chosen, Levin will likely immediately begin the process to fast-track legislation that the Likud's soon-to-be coalition partners are demanding as preconditions to forming a government. These include an amendment to the Basic Law: The Government which will enable Shas chairman MK Arye Deri to serve as a minister despite his suspended jail sentence following a January plea-bargain to tax offenses; and an amendment of the Police Law so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police.

In recent weeks, a number of other Likud MKs expressed their interest in becoming speaker, including MKs Danny Danon and David (Dudi) Amsalem. Other candidates included MKs Amir Ohana and Ofir Akunis.

Danon reportedly demanded that the vote within the Likud faction meeting tomorrow (Monday) be held anonymously, which he claims will raise his chance of receiving the position.



