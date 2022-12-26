The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli opposition leaders pledge to cancel discriminatory legislation

"Lapid, losing an election is not the end of democracy, it is the essence of democracy," Benjamin Netanyahu said to the Israeli opposition leaders.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 19:24
Leaders of Israel's opposition sit for a picture as they vow to oppose allegedly discriminatory laws, on December 26, 2022. (photo credit: COURTESY YAIR LAPID)
Leaders of Israel's opposition sit for a picture as they vow to oppose allegedly discriminatory laws, on December 26, 2022.
(photo credit: COURTESY YAIR LAPID)

The leaders of all of the leaders of the soon-to-be opposition parties save for Hadash-Ta'al put out a statement on Monday pledging to cancel all of the "extreme legislation" of the incoming coalition.

The leaders – Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz of National Unity, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli of Labor and MK Mansour Abbas of Ra'am – met on Monday in the Knesset, and the statement was put out at the end of the meeting, along with a picture.

"We will struggle together against the dark and anti-democratic government that is being formed in the current days, which will take apart Israel from within."

"We will struggle together against the dark and anti-democratic government that is being formed in the current days, which will take apart Israel from within."

Opposition leaders

"When we return to power, we pledge to cancel all of the extreme legislation that harms democracy, security, economy and Israeli society," the statement read.

The statement referred to reports in recent days about a slew of legislation that was anchored in the coalition agreements, including a law that would allow discrimination in private businesses based on religious sensibilities if the same product or services could be obtained in near proximity at a similar price; a law that will cancel the clause in the law that bars people who incite to racism from running for the Knesset; and more.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Earlier on Monday, Lapid accused Netanyahu's coalition partners of engaging in "looting the public purse" due to what he claimed was Netanyahu's weakness. Lapid warned that "extremist religious elements never stopped of their own will," and that in this case they will also not stop voluntarily – and therefore Yesh Atid and the rest of the opposition will do all it can to stop the incoming government.

How did Benjamin Netanyahu respond?

Netanyahu responded in a video soon after:

"Lapid, losing an election is not the end of democracy, it is the essence of democracy."

Benjamin Netanyahu

"Lapid, losing an election is not the end of democracy, it is the essence of democracy," Netanyahu said.

He accused Lapid of spreading "endless lies" about the incoming government, and of turning the public against its elected officials. He called on Lapid to "behave responsibly, accept the people's decision, and pass on power in an orderly fashion."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid israeli politics Opposition democracy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by