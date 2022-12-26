Israeli opposition leaders pledge to cancel discriminatory legislation

The leaders of all of the leaders of the soon-to-be opposition parties save for Hadash-Ta'al put out a statement on Monday pledging to cancel all of the "extreme legislation" of the incoming coalition.

The leaders – Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz of National Unity, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli of Labor and MK Mansour Abbas of Ra'am – met on Monday in the Knesset, and the statement was put out at the end of the meeting, along with a picture.

"We will struggle together against the dark and anti-democratic government that is being formed in the current days, which will take apart Israel from within."

"When we return to power, we pledge to cancel all of the extreme legislation that harms democracy, security, economy and Israeli society," the statement read.

The statement referred to reports in recent days about a slew of legislation that was anchored in the coalition agreements, including a law that would allow discrimination in private businesses based on religious sensibilities if the same product or services could be obtained in near proximity at a similar price; a law that will cancel the clause in the law that bars people who incite to racism from running for the Knesset; and more.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Earlier on Monday, Lapid accused Netanyahu's coalition partners of engaging in "looting the public purse" due to what he claimed was Netanyahu's weakness. Lapid warned that "extremist religious elements never stopped of their own will," and that in this case they will also not stop voluntarily – and therefore Yesh Atid and the rest of the opposition will do all it can to stop the incoming government.

How did Benjamin Netanyahu respond?

Netanyahu responded in a video soon after:

"Lapid, losing an election is not the end of democracy, it is the essence of democracy," Netanyahu said.

He accused Lapid of spreading "endless lies" about the incoming government, and of turning the public against its elected officials. He called on Lapid to "behave responsibly, accept the people's decision, and pass on power in an orderly fashion."