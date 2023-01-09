The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Will the public purse suffer from the coalition's expanded Norwegian Law?

The expanded Norweigian Law will cost the state some NIS 1.95 million per new MK, as per the Knesset's department of budget control.

By NADAV ELIMELECH/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 18:44
A plenum session on forming the government, in the Knesset, on December 29, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A plenum session on forming the government, in the Knesset, on December 29, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition seeks to expand the Norwegian Law to allow as many ministers and deputy ministers to resign from their roles as MKs as possible, the Knesset's department of budget control published a report detailing how the expanded bill will affect the Israeli parliament's finances.

The Norwegian Law currently enables between three to five ministers or deputy ministers per party to resign their positions as Knesset members in order to focus fully on their roles as ministers. This enables the next person on the party list to enter the Knesset.

In the new proposal, a third of factions with 18 seats or more will be allowed to resign from the Knesset in order to serve in the government. In the current Knesset, the Likud is the only faction with 18 or more MKs.

How much does an MK cost?

As per the department's budgetary examination, the expanded Norwegian Law will cost the state some NIS 1.95 million per new MK, meaning that the yearly expenses for all the new lawmakers entering the Knesset instead of the ministers and deputy ministers stand at some NIS 9,750,000.

Likud MK David Amsalem at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 9, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Likud MK David Amsalem at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 9, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

How did the Knesset's budget control department come to these figures?

According to the Knesset department, the monetary implications of an expanded Noreweigan Law come down to the budgetary increase needed to facilitate the activities of all the new Knesset members.

These budgetary increases include the funding of the new MKs' monthly salary, hiring of parliamentary advisors and the establishment of an office for the new lawmakers, in addition to vehicle costs and any other indirect funding given to the MK.



Tags Israel Knesset Likud Politics Knesset members Norwegian law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by