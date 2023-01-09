The majority of Israel's citizens, who oppose Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms, will take to the streets and "shake the country," former defense minister, National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz said at a press conference ahead of his party's weekly meeting.

"They do want a balanced system, they want it on its back," Gantz said, adding that he and his fellow party members would take to the streets as well, but without violence or incitement.

Turning to "liberal right-wing voters," Gantz said that they, too, should oppose the judicial reforms, since they will harm individual rights and freedoms.

Turning to the haredi and religious-Zionist sectors, Gantz listed examples in which the High Court came to their defense, and said that they, too, should join the protest.

Will judges become pawns?

"Voters will remember every Knesset member who raises his finger in favor of the destruction of Israel's democracy," Gantz said.

Faction meeting of the National Unity Party on 09.01.22. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

National Unity number two and former justice minister MK Gideon Sa'ar added that the fact that Levin wanted to change the makeup of the Judicial Appointments Committee such that it gives the coalition an automatic majority – which never existed in the past – proved that Levin and Netanyahu do not want to "balance" the system, but to destroy it.

There was room for judicial reform, Sa'ar said, but Levin's plans will lead to judges becoming pawns in a political game and citizens without a way to defend their rights.