The current Israeli strategic affairs minister is Ron Dermer, who served up until recently as Israel’s ambassador in the US. According to a senior government official, Dermer’s ministry will be “run like a think tank,” and won’t deal at all with the BDS.

According to the source, the ministry will have three jurisdictions:

The Abraham Accords and the countries that it involves

Issues that have to do with Iran

Relations with the US

At the moment, Dermer is working solo and it is unclear who the staff is and who will be the director-general of this ministry.

Dermer landed in Washington DC on Monday evening ahead of key meetings with White House and US State Department officials, Walla reported, citing senior Israeli officials familiar with Dermer's surprise trip. This is the first visit to the United States by a member of the new Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

RON DERMER (credit: EXIGENT CAPITAL)

'De facto' foreign minister: How will Ron Dermer run Israel's Strategic Affairs Ministry?

The new Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will run other diplomatic issues for the government, which are probably not as central or important to Netanyahu. Dermer will be the de facto foreign minister on topics that are crucial to Netanyahu. Cohen is also only supposed to be minister for one year and later replaced by Israel Katz.

As opposed to what many in Israel and in the diplomatic community think, Dermer won’t be running a ministry similar to the older versions of the Strategic Affairs Ministry, which was headed by ministers such as Gilad Erdan, who is now Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.

The issue of combating the delegitimization of Israel globally, as well as combating the BDS movement and antisemitism is supposed to be given to newly appointed Diaspora Affairs Minister and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli.

There are about 20 employees of the Foreign Ministry who are expected to transfer to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and deal with these issues. These 20 employees are pretty new to the Foreign Ministry since they were transferred from the Strategic Affairs Ministry, which had since been dismantled by the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government. These employees are now working for the public diplomacy department at the Foreign Ministry.

The employees at the Foreign Ministry who are expected to move to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry have no idea when or how this is going to take place.

Therefore, Dermer isn’t going to be dealing with the BDS movement or with antisemitism. He is running an existing ministry, but the content has all been taken away from it. Dermer will deal with more strategic foreign affairs issues as a Netanyahu confidant. There are those who define Dermer as a shadow foreign minister.