How will Israel's gov't react if High Court nixes Deri appointment?

The coalition is preparing for the option that the High Court of Justice will rule that Shas chairman MK Arye Deri may be barred from serving as a minister, a senior Likud member confirmed on Tuesday.

Shas MK Moshe Arbel denied that there are discussions going on. But according to the source, discussions are indeed ongoing, based on the assumption that Shas will not agree to Deri serving throughout the entire Knesset's tenure as an MK and not a minister.

The coalition's plans depend on the High Court's ruling. Should the High Court rule that Deri's appointment was "extremely unreasonable" and therefore void, the coalition will attempt to fast-track an amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary that will bar judges from applying the "unreasonableness" factor in their rulings. Netanyahu can then appoint Deri again, and this time the appointment will likely pass a challenge to the High Court.

In this scenario, however, the High Court may have to rule whether the fast-tracked and personal legislative process of the constitutional amendment was valid – a question it has tried to avoid until now.

A second scenario regarding Deri's appointment is if the High Court rules that Deri needs the approval of the Central Election Committee chairman, himself a High Court justice. The chairman will rule if Deri's conviction based on a plea bargain last January included moral turpitude. If it did, Deri will not be able to serve as a minister for seven years – and this is something that may not be changeable, the source said.

Interior and Health Arye Deri is seen in Jerusalem on January 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Will Deri agree to serve as an MK and not a minister?

This could happen, but it is not clear how long the Shas chairman would agree to remain in such a position, void of the power he received in the government, the source said.

Deri himself is partly to blame for the situation as he attracted too much attention by taking two ministries and taking on such a central role in the government, the source added.

Another, far more radical idea came up. While Deri may not be able to serve as a minister, he would be allowed to serve as alternate prime minister.

However, this would require changing the form of government from a regular to a rotational government. This would force the coalition to apply a "constructive no-confidence vote" in the Knesset, which effectively means that the government steps down in favor of a new government.

While an option on paper, this option requires complicated legislation and would likely generate public backlash, and so is off the table for the time being, the source said.

Finally, irrespective of the scenarios above, it is likely that the coalition will use any ruling against Deri as fodder to fuel its plans for judicial reform, and argue that this was a text-book case of the High Court intervening when it should not have the authority to do so.