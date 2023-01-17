Aryeh Deri: I will not resign, no matter what the High Court rules

Shas' Knesset members attacked the High Court this week in media interviews ahead of the ruling on whether or not chairman and Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri may serve as a minister, in what seemed to be a coordinated and not-so-subtle threat that Knesset will respond by curbing the High Court's powers.

"The court does not miss the opportunity to shoot itself in the foot," Welfare and Social Affairs Minister MK Ya'acov Margi said on Radio Kol Hai on Monday.

"A decision against Minister Deri will constitute severe damage to the choice of hundreds of thousands of voters. If the court wants to use the 'legal unreasonableness' clause, the issue will be brought before the prime minister and [the clause] will be canceled. Is it not 'reasonable' in the eyes of the judges that 400,000 voted for Shas?" Margi said.

"If desired, the legal unreasonableness clause can be canceled in 72 hours, and then the judges will not have the ability to cancel [Deri's appointment]. I hope the judges act wisely and do not disqualify Deri," Margi added.

Shas' deputy health minister and deputy interior minister MK Moshe Arbel, as well as MK Uriel Busso, both said they expected the court to block the appointment.

Shas party members t arrives for a court hearing on petitions demanding the annulment of the appointment of Shas leader Arye Deri as a government minister due to his recent conviction on tax offenses at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on January 05, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Did you hear [High Court Chief Justice] Hayut's political speech last week? Do you not understand which way the wind is blowing?" Busso said on Radio Kol Barama.

Busso was referring to Hayut's speech at the annual convention of the Israeli Association of Public Law on Thursday, in which she warned that the government’s planned judicial reform will “crush” the judicial system, and constituted "an unbridled attack on the judicial system as if it were an enemy that must be attacked and subdued."

Court challenges Deri's appointment

The court addressed these arguments in the January 5 hearing on the matter. The judges challenged the claim that the election justified Deri's appointment on two fronts: first, votes, however numerous, cannot erase the consequences of criminal activity.

Second, the people elect representatives to the Knesset, not the government; the prime minister is the one who appoints the ministers, and therefore while the 400,000 votes for Deri indeed make him eligible to serve as an MK – they do not automatically justify his nomination as minister.

The MKs referred mostly to the option that Deri's appointment would be canceled due its "extreme unreasonableness" due to his recurring criminal convictions in corruption and tax charges, the most recent one being in January of last year when Deri received a suspended one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty as part of a plea agreement to making false tax declarations.

However, two other arguments were presented to the court during the January 5 hearing. The first was that Deri misled the court in order to receive the plea agreement by pledging that he would not rejoin politics. Deri claimed in his defense that his pledge did not extend into the new Knesset and government, and only applied during the previous one.

The second was that the Knesset abused its constitutional powers when at the end of December it amended a Basic Law so that Deri would not have to consult with the Central Election Committee (CEC) chairman on whether or not his actions constituted moral turpitude.

The law was changed so that this only applied to actual – and not suspended – jail sentences. If the court rules that the change did not apply to Deri, he will need to face the CEC head's ruling. If the ruling is that Deri's actions included moral turpitude, he will be barred from serving as a minister for seven years.

Deri himself said in closed discussions that irrespective of the court's decision, he would not resign, according to a number of media reports. This means that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will need to decide whether to abide by the high court's decision and fire Deri, or ignore the ruling, which would lead to a constitutional crisis.