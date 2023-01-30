Gov't aims to reappoint disgraced Deri by amending Basic Law

The coalition will propose a law that will bar any judicial review of ministerial appointments, and thus will pave the way for Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to return to the government as a minister, after the High Court forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him.

The law is an amendment to the Basic Law; The Government. It states:

"There will not be judicial review by any level of court about any matter connected to, or resulting from, the appointing a minister and removing him from his position, save for the appointment meeting the conditions of eligibility set out in section 6a and 6c alone."

The accompanying text that explains the law argues that the appointment and removal of ministers are at the "heart of democratic activity," and therefore should not be put up for judicial review. High Court rulings over the years added new qualifications to the explicit list laid out in the law, and this led to "uncertainty regarding the fulfillment of the voter's wishes, and sometimes even bending the voter's will to that of the government."

The law, therefore, proposes to block the court from examining the "reasonableness" or any other aspect of a minister's appointment, save for the qualifications written explicitly in the law.

Shas leader Arye Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, on January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The law would enable Netanyahu to reappoint Deri as Interior and Health Minister, and presumably bar the High Court from striking down the appointment.

High Court ruling

The High Court ruled on January 18 in a 10-1 decision that Deri's appointment as minister was "extremely unreasonable" both due to his criminal past and to the fact that he intentionally misled a court approximately a year ago when he promised that he would not rejoin politics, in order to receive a lenient plea bargain on tax offenses.

Deri announced, however, that he would continue to lead Shas, and Netanyahu also said that he would do everything possible to keep Deri around the decision-makers table. Deri as an observer sat in on a National Security Cabinet on Saturday night at Netanyahu's invitation.

Some of the opinions in the majority refrained from ruling whether or not the appointment was reasonable, since the fact that he misled the courts was enough to disqualify him. The minority opinion by judge Yosef Elron was that Netanyahu was required to turn to the Central Election Committee chairman, High Court justice Noam Solberg, in order to determine whether or not Deri's actions in his 2022 conviction included moral turpitude. If so, Deri would be barred from serving as a minister for seven years.

Deri may still remain a member of Knesset.