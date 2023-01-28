Draft reform bill described as 'unbalanced' by legal advisor published

The draft bill for the amendment to The Basic Law: The Judiciary was published Saturday night, to be reviewed for discussion for the Sunday Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee session.

The proposed amendment would require a the High Court of Justice to only use judicial review when justices are in unanimous agreement, cancel the use of the reasonableness clause, introduce an override clause to strike court rulings with a simple majority, and stack the judge selection committee with politicians.

The bill was accompanied by discussion papers which lay out some of the arguments for and against the topics impacted by the bill.

Israeli government legal adviser Gur Bligh had described the bill as unbalanced, and challenged claims that the powers being introduced were international norms for democratic countries.