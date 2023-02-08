The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Judicial reforms, Deri Law on cabinet's Sunday agenda

Legislative process of the reform moving forwards despite protests

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 17:52
Likud MK David Amsalem at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 9, 2023 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud MK David Amsalem at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 9, 2023
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A law proposal that is part of the government's judicial reform, and a law that will enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to be reappointed as a minister both appear on the Cabinet Committee on Legislation's meeting's Sunday agenda, indicating that on both Judicial reform and reinstating Deri the coalition is determined to move forwards despite the widespread protests and threats of a general strike.

Sunday's Cabinet Committee on Legislation meeting will be it's first since the government's formation on December 27. The committee, which includes 11 ministers and is led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, votes on laws proposed by the government and also determines its position regarding law proposals by Knesset members.

The law proposal on the cabinet's committee's agenda that is part of the judicial reform, proposed by Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice chairman MK Simcha Rothman, determines that the High Court has the power to strike down laws that violate Basic Laws – but only by a unanimous vote of all of the court's members.

What powers could these law proposals create?

Moreover, the law gives the Knesset the power to make laws "immune" to judicial review even with a simple Knesset majority, and even if they contradict basic laws.

The Deri Law, which was proposed by every MK from the coalition who was not a minister aside from Deri himself, blocks the High Court from intervening in ministerial appointments. The High Court last month ordered Netanyahu to fire Deri from his position as Health Minister and Interior Minister, as the appointment was deemed "extremely unreasonable" both because of Deri's criminal history including a conviction for tax offenses in January 2022, and because Deri misled the courts by promising that he would not rejoin politics in order to receive a lenient plea bargain in that conviction.

Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Deri Law was only put forward this week, and bills proposed by Knesset members need to wait 45 days before their preliminary vote, unless the Knesset Home Committee decided otherwise. The government usually determines its position towards the end of the 45 days. The fact that the law is already on Sunday's agenda indicates that the Home Committee led by Likud MK Ofir Katz will likely decide to skip the 45-day wait.



Tags Politics court deri Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by