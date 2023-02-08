Judicial reforms, Deri Law on cabinet's Sunday agenda

A law proposal that is part of the government's judicial reform, and a law that will enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to be reappointed as a minister both appear on the Cabinet Committee on Legislation's meeting's Sunday agenda, indicating that on both Judicial reform and reinstating Deri the coalition is determined to move forwards despite the widespread protests and threats of a general strike.

Sunday's Cabinet Committee on Legislation meeting will be it's first since the government's formation on December 27. The committee, which includes 11 ministers and is led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, votes on laws proposed by the government and also determines its position regarding law proposals by Knesset members.

The law proposal on the cabinet's committee's agenda that is part of the judicial reform, proposed by Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice chairman MK Simcha Rothman, determines that the High Court has the power to strike down laws that violate Basic Laws – but only by a unanimous vote of all of the court's members.

What powers could these law proposals create?

Moreover, the law gives the Knesset the power to make laws "immune" to judicial review even with a simple Knesset majority, and even if they contradict basic laws.

The Deri Law, which was proposed by every MK from the coalition who was not a minister aside from Deri himself, blocks the High Court from intervening in ministerial appointments. The High Court last month ordered Netanyahu to fire Deri from his position as Health Minister and Interior Minister, as the appointment was deemed "extremely unreasonable" both because of Deri's criminal history including a conviction for tax offenses in January 2022, and because Deri misled the courts by promising that he would not rejoin politics in order to receive a lenient plea bargain in that conviction.

Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Deri Law was only put forward this week, and bills proposed by Knesset members need to wait 45 days before their preliminary vote, unless the Knesset Home Committee decided otherwise. The government usually determines its position towards the end of the 45 days. The fact that the law is already on Sunday's agenda indicates that the Home Committee led by Likud MK Ofir Katz will likely decide to skip the 45-day wait.