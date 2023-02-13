Among the tens of thousands of Israelis who flowed to Jerusalem from across the country to protest against the government’s planned judicial reform, were people from all walks of life, all communities, and even all sides of the political spectrum.

Masses came up to the capital from everywhere from Tel Aviv to Haifa to Beersheba. Even the train and bus stations in Modiin, about as sleepy a city as there is, were full to the brim, with hundreds of people crowding onto the trains and buses to Jerusalem.

At Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem, thousands marched their way up the escalators, many of which were out of order, on their way to the Knesset. As soon as they got off the train, protesters began chanting “Democracy!” and holding up signs with slogans of all types.

The official protest stretched from the High Court of Justice all the way down the street to near the Knesset. Already ahead of the actual start time of the protest, tens of thousands were gathered along the entire length of the street, packed together like sardines from the sheer amount of people. That number only grew, making it nearly impossible to move from one end to the other.

Who was involved in the demonstrations?

Representatives from every part of Israeli society could be found throughout the crowd of thousands. As Monday is a regular work day, all these tens of thousands of people, including everyone from children to the elderly, were missing work or school in order to gather to express their staunch opposition to the judicial reform.

Israelis protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the President residence in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

While the representation of the Israeli Arab sector seemed to be somewhat scarce, MK Ayman Odeh did show up near the beginning of the protest and there were a few individuals wearing kaffiyehs with some of the pro-Palestinian groups who joined the protests.

“I am worried that the reform will end up hurting the right wing.”

Shaltiel, an Israeli who identifies with the right wing of the political spectrum, told The Jerusalem Post that he came to the protest because he’s actually concerned about the negative effects the judicial reform could have on right-wing Israelis.

“I am worried about a coup. I'm a right-wing voter and I am actually concerned for the right wing. You know in another four years it could be the opposite situation, in which the people in charge are the other side and the other side will come up and say 'you right-wingers, get out of here. We're the majority. We have the 61 [MKs] and the 61 will decide what they decide.' So I, on the contrary, am worried for the right wing."

Shaltiel additionally expressed concerns about how the reform is being advanced. “I am disturbed by the fact that the people bringing up the desire to change the system of government are doing so not from pure intentions. It's coming from personal interests like 'I'm going to carry out revenge against the judicial system because now the Deri Law isn't acceptable, Deri was declared unfit by the court, so let's pass a law.’ It's all tendentious, it's not for the good of the state.”

“I am here for the state and for the good of the state. We're here to raise the Israeli flag with pride and to say 'we're here, not for one person or another, we are here for the nation, for democracy, for the people of Israel, for a state in which the checks and balances will be good and not a case of one body being over the other,'" stressed Shaltiel.

The din of loud shouts of “democracy!” and “we will not give up!” could be heard throughout the protest area, nearly without end. Periodically, a shout of booing rivaling the shouts raised against Haman on Purim was raised towards the Knesset, with some protesters even carrying graggers (noisemakers) traditionally used to boo Haman during the reading of the Book of Esther.

Shira, a religious Jewish woman from Jerusalem, stressed to the Post that she believes that every Israeli needed to be at the protest.

“I think every citizen should be here today. It doesn't seem like a special act to come here, it seems like the most natural thing to do today is to be here. We're very concerned about our state. We live here, we were born here, we raised our kids here, and we have a son in the army. We're very very concerned for democracy, for equality, for the liberty of the judiciary and we need to be here."

Members of the LGBTQ Olim organization who were also at the protest expressed concerns that the government could use the judicial reform to take away the rights of LGBTQ+ Israelis that have largely been protected by the court system.

“We're very worried about the future of the country, the future of democracy in this country, the changes that the government is trying to bring in, changes to the supreme court, are very disturbing,” said the spokesperson for the organization to the Post.

“We're supposed to be a light unto other nations, but we're worried that that light is starting to dim.”

“It gives the majority way too much power. A lot of our rights have come through the supreme court and with a weakened Supreme Court and those could be overwritten. They're talking about changing the Law of Return to make it more restrictive. Again, as queer olim, we're concerned about where that can go. There are people who make aliyah with non-Jewish partners and changes to the Law of Return could prevent them from making aliyah. Marriages could be overwritten, adoption rights, surrogacy rights [could be at risk]. We're very concerned about what could happen. We've seen what's happened in other countries.”

While the vast majority of people gathered on the street from the Knesset to the High Court of Justice were there in support of the protest, that was not the case for everyone.

A group of yeshiva students who study in Jerusalem came to the protest in opposition, speaking to those who approached them about why they support the government and its efforts concerning the judicial system.

While some of the people who approached the teenage students yelled at them and even shoved flags in their faces, the students responded by calmly explaining their position and even agreeing on some points with those arguing with them.

Avishai, one of the students, explained to the Post that while he supports the government and the reform, "I came also to hear the other side, to present what I think and I'll leave here with food for thought and figure out what I really think now that I’ve seen both sides and experienced this."

On the way out from the protest, protesters encountered Yaakov Neumann, who came to the protest with his family, not specifically to express opposition, but rather to stress the need for unity among the people of Israel.

"We're not in favor of this protest, we're not in favor of other protests, we're in favor of the change in the system of government, especially changes in the judicial system, but above everything, above everything, we're in favor of the people of Israel. Because of this, we came here. We're all brothers," stressed Neumann.