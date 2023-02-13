Knesset Law Committee passes first stage of Israeli judicial reform

The first Israeli judicial reform bill passed two votes to go to first reading in the Knesset at Monday morning's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee session.

Committee members voted twice 7-9 in favor of the bill, amid vocal protest by opposition members.

The session was opened with a chaotic scene of shouting and chanting. Opposition members shouted "shame" and "disgrace," accusing committee chairman Simcha Rothman of ruining the country.

Rothman ordered the removal of opposition MKs from the room, who resisted when security removed them by force. Disruptions continued for more than half an hour, preventing the committee from proceeding.

After the vote, the committee returned for further discussion.

Israeli lawmakers confront the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Blue and White MK Benny Gantz attacked the reform proceedings as fragmented and hurried. This was in contrast to the current system, which had a planned structure for checks and balances with details to support this objective.

"Shooting while moving is not accurate shooting," said Gantz.

Gantz said that reforms need to serve the security of the state, not the interests of politicians.

Labor party leader Meirav Michaeli also attack the proceedings, saying that Rothman shamed the committee.

"We've seen how the debates have been held the last few weeks."

One MK announced that there would be no vote today.

MK Ahmad Tibi said that while the current law system had not been sympathetic to the Arab sector, and Arab citizens have not come out strong in support of the protests, the new system would undoubtedly be worse for the minority population.

Israeli Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to vote on judicial reform

The amendment is part of the judicial reforms first proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in early January.

The draft would see the composition of the judge selection committee altered to create an automatic majority for the coalition. Further, the High Court of Justice would be restricted in its use of judicial review related to Basic Laws.