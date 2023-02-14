President Isaac Herzog presented five principles for negotiation on judicial reform on Sunday night that touched on key elements of the judicial reform proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in early January.

Herzog's proposal was announced the night before a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee session in which chairman Simcha Rothman proceeded with votes to send two bills that are part of the reform to the Knesset on Monday for first readings. Another private bill by Rothman is set to be placed before the Knesset plenum on Wednesday and discussion on a similar government bill took place Tuesday afternoon.

Since Levin's announcement, the reform plan has evolved through discourse in the committee and friction with government systems. Herzog's negotiations, if they move forward, would be another development on legal issues that have long been debated in the halls of the Knesset and academic circles.

Judicial review

Judicial review is the power of a court to strike down laws that it determines are in contradiction or violation of a constitution or laws with superior status.

Israel lacks a formal written constitution, having compromised at the dawn of its statehood to introduce quasi-constitutional Basic Laws that would at an undetermined date would be assembled into a constitution. These Basic Laws can be passed in almost exactly the same way as regular legislation and had no special status.

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

In the 1990s, Basic Laws: Freedom of Occupation and Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty with provisions that regular laws could not contradict them. The High Court of Justice eventually determined that these laws had constitutional supremacy over regular legislation, which allowed them to engage in judicial review.

Pro-reformists have contended that the High Court seized this institutional power unilaterally without say by the public. Consequently, the reform movement has sought to drastically limit the ability of the High Court to use judicial review.

In the bill approved by the law committee on Monday, the High Court would be barred from engaging in review in matters pertaining to Basic Laws. The ability to intervene when there is concern that the legislature has abused its constitutive authority to pass laws, there are procedural issues, or the legislation is in contradiction to the democratic and Jewish values would no longer be grey areas the court would address in extreme situations. The court would be unable to hear cases in which the Basic Laws are the point of contention.

The committee discussed on Tuesday a similar bill that would limit the court's judicial review of regular legislation. The High Court would be able to strike a law only if the entire bench of justices was assembled and all agreed that the legislation clearly contradicted a Basic Law.

In Herzog's Sunday proposal, he put forward the idea of passing the Basic Law: Legislation. This Basic Law has been repeatedly proposed and debated over the years, considered by some legal experts as a missing step in the constitutional process, providing a clear constitutional framework. The bill would establish the relationship and boundaries between the judicial and legislative branches, including enshrining the ability to engage in judicial review of regular basic laws. Herzog said that the conditions and consensus among justices fro this law would be subject to negotiation. Introducing Basic Law: Legislation also would establish a special method for introducing Basic Laws, and prevent the High Court from engaging in review of laws passed with this method.

Override Clause

The current debates are not new regarding a clause to allow the Knesset to vote to overrule the High Court striking down a law, extending years back. The Override Clause was discussed as part of the 2022 general election campaign by right-wing parties.

When Levin first proposed an Override Clause in early January, it would have allowed the Knesset to vote down a High Court decision with a simple majority of 61 Knesset members.

Since the reform process began, the override framework has changed. According to the bill discussed in the law committee session on Tuesday, the override would be written into the law at the time of its legislation, preemptively preventing the court from issuing decisions on the matter. The override provision would have to be accepted by a majority of Knesset members in three readings. After a year has passed since the tenure of the Knesset that enacted the law passed, the court would be able to revisit the law.

Herzog proposed to discuss an override clause as part of Basic Law: Legislation. He said that the degree of majority and procedure should be determined by negotiation and agreement.

Reasonableness Clause

The reasonableness clause is a principle that allows for a court to interfere in administrative action that is deemed to be beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would undertake.

A recent example was the disqualification of Shas's Arye Deri from appointment to a ministerial post due largely to his extensive criminal convictions. The High Court determined in January that Deri's appointment was unreasonable. Critics of this clause have argued it is another power developed by the court for itself.

When Levin first introduced his proposal, he said that he didn't recognize a place in the legal system for the reasonableness clause at all.

Rothman's written proposals have since specified that the reasonableness clause would be limited to decisions not made by elected officials.

Herzog agreed on Sunday that the use of the reasonableness clause should be limited, and that unrestricted use could otherwise cross the boundaries in the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive and legislative branches. Herzog said that there is room for its use in extreme cases, the rules for which had to be established through negotiation.