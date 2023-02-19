The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
15 Conservative Jewish orgs. protest Israeli judicial reform

The Conservative Jewish organizations noted: "Our love for Israel compels us to action, just as it has in every past crisis the State of Israel has faced."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 17:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 18:00
Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Fifteen Conservative Jewish organizations from around the world and Israel published a statement on Sunday showing their opposition to the suggested judicial reform in Israel.

“We understand the extraordinary nature of a call by a global movement representing more than two million Diaspora Jews regarding an internal matter of the State of Israel,” these organizations have said.

“But our love for Israel compels us to action, just as it has in every past crisis the State of Israel has faced.”  

"We understand the extraordinary nature of a call by a global movement representing more than two million Diaspora Jews regarding an internal matter of the State of Israel. But our love for Israel compels us to action, just as it has in every past crisis the State of Israel has faced."

15 Conservative Jewish organizations

Which Conservative Jewish organizations are part of the letter?

The organizations are MERCAZ Olami, the Rabbinical Assembly, Masorti Olami, Women's League for Conservative Judaism, Federation of Jewish Men's Clubs, MERCAZ Canada, Cantors Assembly, The Jewish Theological Seminary, NAASE: North American Association of Synagogue Executives, Seminario Rabínico, Fuchsberg Jerusalem Center, MERCAZ USA, Jewish Educators Assembly, Masorti Israel and the Schechter Institutes.

“We call on all Jews worldwide to join us in making our voices heard at this historic juncture for Israel and the Jewish people as a whole. We are standing for and will always stand for a strong, vibrant and democratic State of Israel. Israel's future, resilience, and unity depend on its remaining Yehudit v'Democratit B'Dibur Echad - Jewish and democratic in one.”

Israelis protest Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms on January 6, 2022 (credit: DARKENU) Israelis protest Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms on January 6, 2022 (credit: DARKENU)

They added that “we believe that now is the time to identify a better path forward that guarantees the rights of all Israelis and preserves the State of Israel as the Jewish and democratic nation-state of the Jewish people around the world.”



