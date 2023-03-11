The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

MK Zvi Sukkot asks funds raised for victims of Huwara settler violence be confiscated

Left-wing activist Yaya Fink started an online crowdfunding campaign for the Arabs of Hawara and raised over 1.5 million shekels.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 02:10
MK Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot asked this week that all money and funds raised for the settler violence in Huwara be confiscated.

Sukkot's request came after left-wing activist Yaya Fink started an online crowdfunding campaign for the Arabs of Hawara and raised over 1.5 million shekels for them shortly after many homes and cars in the village were torched by Israeli settlers.

Sukkot addressed a question to the Defense Ministry, asking that they ensure that the collected funds do not go to terrorists and supporters of terrorism, following investigations that concluded that some of the residents of Huwara have supported terrorist acts in the past.

"Collecting funds and transferring them to released terrorists and supporters of terrorism is a violation of the law," Sukkot said. "We live in a country of law, and even those who, for one reason or another, are interested in creating campaigns and collecting money from the public to support the Arabs of Hawara, should adhere to the laws of the country, and not transfer funds to supporters of terrorism. 

"If indeed the funds are not monitored and if there is a reasonable concern that the funds will be transferred to terrorists, we will ask the Defense Ministry to confiscate the funds."

Incoming MK Zvi Sukkot and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Joseph's Tomb (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) Incoming MK Zvi Sukkot and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Joseph's Tomb (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Sukkot filled in for Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich's spot in the Knesset, with the party leader resigning under the Norwegian law.

"We live in a country of law, and even those who, for one reason or another, are interested in creating campaigns and collecting money from the public to support the Arabs of Hawara, should adhere to the laws of the country, and not transfer funds to supporters of terrorism."

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot

Violence in Huwara

The violence in Huwara saw Israeli settlers torching homes and cars, with residents who witnessed the incident saying that they had not witnessed the violence at such a high scale, as clashes have been Huwara have been occasionally ongoing for years. The violence was in response to the murder of two Israeli brothers Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv.

It was reported on Friday that Palestinians in Huwara noted their fear to walk to school, go shopping and going to work because of the recent rise in settler attacks, stating that they felt "defenseless."

The settler violence last month drew mass condemnations worldwide.

Tzvi Joffre and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Defense Ministry Settlers Religious Zionist Party Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by