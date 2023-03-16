The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

'Netanyahu of today is not man who appointed me' - former Mossad head to CNN

Former Mossad head Efraim Halevy alleged that Netanyahu deliberately hid his judicial reform plans from the public in order to win the election.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 17:10
Efraim Halevy at JPost Annual Conference (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Efraim Halevy at JPost Annual Conference
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Benjamin Netanyahu Israel know these days is different than he was a few years ago, Former Mossad head Efraim Halevy told CNN in an interview on Wednesday.

Halevy said that he thinks that Netanyahu and his colleagues deliberately hid the details of judicial reform from the public in order to win the elections.  

"The intention of having a constitutional change was never mentioned," explained Halevy. "Because, had it been mentioned, they probably would have lost the election. They decided not to reveal it to their own constituency and not to reveal it to the public at large, and to spring it on the public...only after they had been elected on a false premise."

The core of the judicial reform

Halevy also described the core goals of the judicial reform to CNN, saying that "the heart of the judicial overhaul is that in the future, there will not be any judicial review of legislation in parliament. In other words, the parliament [would be] free to legislate without having any counterpart in the judicial system."

Amanpour followed up, asking what exactly is threatened by the judicial reform.

A joint protest against the judicial reform is held in Kiryat Shmona on March 9, 2023. Among the participants are students from Tel Hai College, LGBTQ+ organizations and other local protest groups from Kiryat Shmona. (credit: ISRAELI STUDENT PROTEST MOVEMENT) A joint protest against the judicial reform is held in Kiryat Shmona on March 9, 2023. Among the participants are students from Tel Hai College, LGBTQ+ organizations and other local protest groups from Kiryat Shmona. (credit: ISRAELI STUDENT PROTEST MOVEMENT)

The reform "threatens what is normally called democracy," replied Halevy. "In democracy, you have a balance of power between the various elements that make up the democracy. You have the legislative part of it, you have the courts and you have the general public. And if you don't have the courts anymore...[then] there is no protection, even for minority rights."

IDF reservist judicial reform protests 

The two also discussed recent instances of IDF reservists - pilots in particular - openly refusing to serve in protest of the judicial reform. 

"These are people who in many cases risk their lives in order to maintain the security of the state of Israel," explained the former Mossad chief. "If their decision-making process is going to be one of a dictatorship, then the type of decisions that will be taken by this dictatorship will be unpalatable to these pilots [and others]. These are the centerpiece of Israel's defense capability. You cannot maintain an equilibrium between them and a dictatorship."

Halevy continued, stating clearly that refusing to serve is, in his eyes, a reasonable course of action. 

"There is every ground for refusal. And the fact of the matter is that [Netanyahu] concealed this plan of theirs before the election, and only revealed it after the election... A person who misleads the public on such a key issue might also...mislead the forces who are risking their lives in assessing what [should] be done on the security field."

Benjamin Netanyahu and Zvika Fogel 

Expanding on his assessment of Benjamin Netyahu's recent political moves, Halevy began by saying that he is neither a psychologist nor a psychiatrist.

"But," he said, "I believe that the Benjamin Netanyahu of today is not the Benjamin Netanyahu that I knew when he appointed me head of Mossad. I cannot accept that he should continue and lead the country. And I believe therefore that if no solution is found to put this new project of his into wraps and never to be unwrapped, then I think we will be entering a situation of non-constitutional divide."

Finally, the former Mossad head touched on the issue of recent settler riots against Palestinians, as well as the current investigation into MK Zvika Fogel's possible role in inciting settler violence in the town of Huwara. 

"I am very concerned because I believe that what happened in Huwara is a disgrace and a shame for Israel. It also only shows how the illness of the Israeli system has seeped into the IDF as well. We have now a general who was only recently commanding a major force in the West Bank who is now a member of parliament. And he said that he believed that the solution for [Huwara would be] simply demolishing the whole village. Here you have an example of the damage done by the policies of the current new government."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Mossad CNN Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Florida man shoots tenant in bed with his teenage daughter

A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Fort Pierce, Florida, US November 9, 2022.
4

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
5

Chaim Topol, who brought Fiddler to the screen, dies at 87

‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by