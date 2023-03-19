The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Will Israel's coalition present a softened judicial reform outline?

Rothman told the committee that not everything read in the media should be accepted as truth, although he did not outright say the allegations were false.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 11:28
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee, at a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee, at a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Reports that the coalition would unilaterally discuss and soon present a softened judicial reform outline led to verbal attacks on Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman at the panel's Sunday morning session.

Opposition committee members cited Israeli media reports that the coalition would meet Sunday evening and delay most of the judicial reform provisions but advance changes to the judicial selection committee. They challenged that there was no point in the discussion of the current bill on changing the judge appointment panel if unilateral action would be changed by the coalition.

Rothman told the committee that not everything read in the media should be accepted as truth, although he did not outright say the allegations were false. Rothman said that the judge selection committee bill would be changing, but through the committee discussions as he had repeated in the past.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in response to the report that "what we don't manage this session will be postponed to the next session."

The Knesset is set to adjourn in two weeks with the Passover holiday, and reconvene two months after.

Israeli opposition MKs are seen putting on Israeli flags in the Knesset plenum ahead of a planned vote on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli opposition MKs are seen putting on Israeli flags in the Knesset plenum ahead of a planned vote on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli told Army Radio on Sunday that the coalition would have to soften the reform unilaterally, and that a softened reform would be presented.

The Law Committee session continued the discussion of the bill to alter the judge selection committee on Sunday, in preparation for the second and third readings in the Knesset plenum.

The bill would change the composition of the judge selection committee to remove Israel Bar Association representatives and replace them with a cabinet minister and the Law Committee chairman. The High Court of Justice president would retain his chair, but the two other judiciary representatives would be changed to two retired judges chosen in agreement with the justice minister.

The rest of the panel would include the justice minister, a third cabinet minister, and two Knesset members. One of the Knesset members would be required to be an opposition member.

If a softened outline with just the judge selection committee is presented, it would require breaking up of the current bill, which contains provisions for override clauses.



Tags Knesset Judicial Selection Committee Judicial system Legal reforms Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by