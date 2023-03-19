Will Israel's coalition present a softened judicial reform outline?

Reports that the coalition would unilaterally discuss and soon present a softened judicial reform outline led to verbal attacks on Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman at the panel's Sunday morning session.

Opposition committee members cited Israeli media reports that the coalition would meet Sunday evening and delay most of the judicial reform provisions but advance changes to the judicial selection committee. They challenged that there was no point in the discussion of the current bill on changing the judge appointment panel if unilateral action would be changed by the coalition.

Rothman told the committee that not everything read in the media should be accepted as truth, although he did not outright say the allegations were false. Rothman said that the judge selection committee bill would be changing, but through the committee discussions as he had repeated in the past.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in response to the report that "what we don't manage this session will be postponed to the next session."

The Knesset is set to adjourn in two weeks with the Passover holiday, and reconvene two months after.

Israeli opposition MKs are seen putting on Israeli flags in the Knesset plenum ahead of a planned vote on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli told Army Radio on Sunday that the coalition would have to soften the reform unilaterally, and that a softened reform would be presented.

The Law Committee session continued the discussion of the bill to alter the judge selection committee on Sunday, in preparation for the second and third readings in the Knesset plenum.

The bill would change the composition of the judge selection committee to remove Israel Bar Association representatives and replace them with a cabinet minister and the Law Committee chairman. The High Court of Justice president would retain his chair, but the two other judiciary representatives would be changed to two retired judges chosen in agreement with the justice minister.

The rest of the panel would include the justice minister, a third cabinet minister, and two Knesset members. One of the Knesset members would be required to be an opposition member.

If a softened outline with just the judge selection committee is presented, it would require breaking up of the current bill, which contains provisions for override clauses.