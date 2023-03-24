The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu: Refusal to obey orders is existential threat - crosses all red lines

The Israeli Prime Minister has said that such a move could destroy the state.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 18:00

Updated: MARCH 24, 2023 18:05
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain March 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain March 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

The phenomenon of soldiers and reservists refusing to obey orders as a protest move could destroy the state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters in London.

“Surrendering to such a threat is an existential threat to the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

It has started on the Left but can move to the Right, he added.

“It won’t end with one side, it will go from side to side. This question is very concerning to me. This is a very serious problem,” he said.

"The heads of the security establishment must take a firm stand against this refusal phenomenon.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Downing Street in London, Britain March 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Downing Street in London, Britain March 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

State cannot exist without an army

"The state cannot exist without the army. You will not have a state It’s very simple. All the red lines have been crossed here.”

Although he sat in London, he referenced the domestic turmoil at home over his judicial overhaul plan, which has generated enormous protest including among reservists who have warned that they will stop their volunteer service. Senior military officials have warned Netanyahu that such a refusal presents a security threat and have asked him to temporarily halt the legislative blitz to pass the judicial reform.

"The state cannot exist without the army. You will not have a state It’s very simple."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Some have pointed out that in light of the upcoming holiday period, particularly Israel’s memorial day of its fallen soldiers and its 75th Independence Day Celebration, it would be better to pass efforts to pass the legislation.

Netanyahu said, “even if I stopped [work on] the legislation, those who want to create a provocation on Memorial day will do so.”



