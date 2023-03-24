WATCH: Israelis, Jews protest Netanyahu's arrival for talks in London

Jews and Israelis living in the United Kingdom gathered outside 10 Downing Street on Friday morning to protest the expected arrival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks with British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

Dozens of protesters were filmed waving Israeli flags and anti-Netanyahu signs. The demonstration, titled 'Defend Israeli Democracy - London,' was promoted on social media beforehand.

The organizers initially said the demonstration would take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Israelis and Jews protest ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival at 10 Downing Steet in London, UK, on March 24, 2023 (TOVAH LAZAROFF)

In a Facebook post earlier this week, they noted that the demonstrations will take place "in solidarity with protests in Israel, around the world, Israeli ex-pats, Jewish communities and other friends of Israel are also rising to protest and protect the survival of democracy in Israel."

As Israelis and Jews protest, Netanyahu pushes on with judicial reform

The demonstration against the prime minister in London comes 24 hours following nationwide "Day of Paralysis" protests held across Israel on Thursday, which were capped off by Netanyahu's announcement that he would be "taking over" the judicial reform in defiance of his conflict of interest agreement, issued due to his ongoing trial.

Netanyahu flew out to London early on Friday morning in what is his second high-profile visit to a European country this month, following his early March flight to Rome.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.