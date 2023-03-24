The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

WATCH: Israelis, Jews protest Netanyahu's arrival for talks in London

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the organizers noted that the demonstrations will take place "in solidarity with protests in Israel and around the world."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 12:25
Israelis and Jews protest ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival at 10 Downing Steet in London, UK, on March 24, 2023 (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Israelis and Jews protest ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival at 10 Downing Steet in London, UK, on March 24, 2023
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Jews and Israelis living in the United Kingdom gathered outside 10 Downing Street on Friday morning to protest the expected arrival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks with British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

Dozens of protesters were filmed waving Israeli flags and anti-Netanyahu signs. The demonstration, titled 'Defend Israeli Democracy - London,' was promoted on social media beforehand.

The organizers initially said the demonstration would take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Israelis and Jews protest ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival at 10 Downing Steet in London, UK, on March 24, 2023 (TOVAH LAZAROFF)

In a Facebook post earlier this week, they noted that the demonstrations will take place "in solidarity with protests in Israel, around the world, Israeli ex-pats, Jewish communities and other friends of Israel are also rising to protest and protect the survival of democracy in Israel."

As Israelis and Jews protest, Netanyahu pushes on with judicial reform

The demonstration against the prime minister in London comes 24 hours following nationwide "Day of Paralysis" protests held across Israel on Thursday, which were capped off by Netanyahu's announcement that he would be "taking over" the judicial reform in defiance of his conflict of interest agreement, issued due to his ongoing trial.

Netanyahu flew out to London early on Friday morning in what is his second high-profile visit to a European country this month, following his early March flight to Rome.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu protests United Kingdom London Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by