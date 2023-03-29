The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu minimizes US-Israel crisis, says ties 'unshakable'

Netanyahu defended his judicial overhaul program, as he emphasized that Israel “was, is and will always remain a proud strong and vibrant democracy."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 15:55

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 15:56
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain March 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain March 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed the US-Israel crisis as he insisted that “nothing could change” the “unshakable” relations between the two counties.

“Israel and the United States have had their occasional differences,” he said Wednesday, one day after President Joe Biden explained to reporters that he opposed Israel’s judicial reform program and would not invite Netanyahu to the White House in the near term.

At a US-sponsored virtual plenary on Democracy, he said that ‘the alliance between the world’s greatest democracy and a strong proud and independent democracy Israel in the heart of the Middle East is unshakable, nothing can change that.”

He defended his judicial overhaul program, as he emphasized that Israel “was, is and will always remain a proud strong and vibrant democracy as a beacon of liberty and shared prosperity in the heart of the Middle East.”

Netanyahu rejected charges by critics that his plan will transform Israel from a democracy into a dictatorship. He attempted to draw a parallel between the judicial overhaul plan and his transformation of the Israeli economy when he was the finance minister twenty years ago.

IDF RESERVISTS and activists protest judicial reform, outside the Prime Ministers Office in Jerusalem, March 2. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) IDF RESERVISTS and activists protest judicial reform, outside the Prime Ministers Office in Jerusalem, March 2. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Massive protests and dire warnings

That overhaul was “met with massive protests" and dire warnings that it would wreck the economy but the opposite proved to be true, he explained.

The judicial overhaul plan has sparked an intensive debate about how to protect the country’s democracy, Netanyahu explained.

The question facing Israel is "how do we insure a proper democracy? Democracy means the will of the people as expressed by a majority and it also means the protection of civil rights and individual rights. It’s the balance between the two,” he said.

“Half the people are convinced that the will of the majority as expressed in the legislative and executive branch has been in many ways obstructed by an all-powerful judiciary that dominates them and does not let the public will be expressed.

“The other half of the people are concerned that … if any curtailment of judiciary power is enacted, this would impair and obstruct civil liberties,” Netanyahu stated.

To move forward, “both considerations have to be taken into account. Both of them are valid, and both of them are true.

“We have to make sure that as we shift the pendulum” so that the courts are transformed from an “ever powerful judiciary” to an “independent judiciary” that the need to strengthen the executive and the legislative execute in a way that protects individual rights.

Netanyahu said that he backed the suspension of the legislation on the judicial selections committee to allow for dialogue with the opposition, a move which he took only after the Histadrut [the national union] held a one-day strike that shut the country down.

There is a “historic opportunity to strengthen democracy” and restore the balance between the three branches of government, while “enshrining civil rights with an agreed national consensus,” Netanyahu said.

He said the rights of Israeli citizens to protest noting that those rights were “sacrosanct,” but that he wanted to move from protest to agreement.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Joe Biden israel us US Israel Judicial Reform American-Israeli relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by