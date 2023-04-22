The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

16 weeks in a row: Israel Police prepare ahead of judicial reform protests

In anticipation of heavy traffic congestion in Tel Aviv during the protests, Israel Police asked the public to obey instruction of police officers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 11:30
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest in support of former supreme court President Aharon Barak, outside his home in Tel Aviv, April 20, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest in support of former supreme court President Aharon Barak, outside his home in Tel Aviv, April 20, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Protest organizers and Israel Police began preparations for the 16th weekly anti-judicial reform rally in Tel Aviv, which is set to take place on Kaplan Street on Saturday evening.

The organizers of the protest called on the public to join them in their demonstration against "the increasing calls in the coalition to enact the laws of the dictatorship, eliminate the values of the Declaration of Independence, the economy and disband the people's army."

The protests have continued despite the temporary halt of the judicial reform legislation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared at the end of March. "The public understands that the sword of the dictatorship is still on its neck, threatening to destroy everything we built," protest organizers stated.

As in the past, the main rally will be preceded by a march that will leave HaBima square at 6:30 p.m., where singer and actor Oshik Levi will give a talk about the late Yehonatan Geffen and perform his song "Yonatan go home." Geffen passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Speakers at the rally

Among the speakers at Kaplan: former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin, Mia Tzirkel, the bereaved sister of late Lieutenant Yonatan Tzirkel, who was killed in Lebanon in 1997, Holocaust survivor Avraham Ruth, director of the hotline and the center for Bedouin women's rights attorney Hanan Elsana, and Ido Galili, a combat officer in the IDF's Givati brigade from the "Brothers in Arms" organization.

Police officers set up road closures in Tel Aviv ahead of the 13th consecutive week of judicial reform protests, April 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Police officers set up road closures in Tel Aviv ahead of the 13th consecutive week of judicial reform protests, April 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Another notable speaker will be Sheila Katz, the CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW). She will be speaking against the government’s proposed judicial reform plans in a speech that will be delivered in English at 8 p.m.

On the topic of her upcoming address, Katz said that she is “deeply honored to have been invited to speak at the pro-democracy rally in Tel Aviv this Saturday. It is time for the American Jewish community to get off the sidelines and raise our voices in solidarity with our Israeli siblings who are fighting for the very future of Israel."

In anticipation of heavy traffic congestion in Tel Aviv during the protests, Israel Police asked the public to obey the instructions of police officers stationed at checkpoints and to use alternative routes.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the following streets in Tel Aviv will be closed to vehicle traffic:

● Kaplan Street from Ibn Gabirol Street to Menachem Begin Street, in both directions.

● Kaplan junction via Menachem Begin street to the north and south, the traffic will be diverted.

● The bridge over HaShalom Street will be closed to the north and south, accessing Highway 20 from there will not be possible.

● Yigal Alon Street to HaShalom Street to the West.

● Yigal Alon Street to Totzeret Israel Street, traffic will be redirected.

● HaShalom Street to Totzeret Israel Street, traffic will be redirected to the East.

● HaShalom Street to Youth Aliyah Street, to the East.

● Yigal Alon Street to HaShalom Street, to the South.

● Yigal Alon Street to Yitzhak Sade Street, to the North.

● Yitzhak Sade street to Hamasger street, to the North.

It will not be possible to exit from Ben Avigdor Street to Hamasger Street.

Regarding the streets branching off Yigal Alon Street, including Aminadav, Kramanitzki, Toval and Yaki Sheeran streets, as well as the exit from the gas station - traffic will be allowed from HaSolelim Street.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv protests israel protest Legal reforms Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by