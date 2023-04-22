Protest organizers and Israel Police began preparations for the 16th weekly anti-judicial reform rally in Tel Aviv, which is set to take place on Kaplan Street on Saturday evening.

The organizers of the protest called on the public to join them in their demonstration against "the increasing calls in the coalition to enact the laws of the dictatorship, eliminate the values of the Declaration of Independence, the economy and disband the people's army."

The protests have continued despite the temporary halt of the judicial reform legislation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared at the end of March. "The public understands that the sword of the dictatorship is still on its neck, threatening to destroy everything we built," protest organizers stated.

As in the past, the main rally will be preceded by a march that will leave HaBima square at 6:30 p.m., where singer and actor Oshik Levi will give a talk about the late Yehonatan Geffen and perform his song "Yonatan go home." Geffen passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Speakers at the rally

Among the speakers at Kaplan: former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin, Mia Tzirkel, the bereaved sister of late Lieutenant Yonatan Tzirkel, who was killed in Lebanon in 1997, Holocaust survivor Avraham Ruth, director of the hotline and the center for Bedouin women's rights attorney Hanan Elsana, and Ido Galili, a combat officer in the IDF's Givati brigade from the "Brothers in Arms" organization.

Police officers set up road closures in Tel Aviv ahead of the 13th consecutive week of judicial reform protests, April 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Another notable speaker will be Sheila Katz, the CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW). She will be speaking against the government’s proposed judicial reform plans in a speech that will be delivered in English at 8 p.m.

On the topic of her upcoming address, Katz said that she is “deeply honored to have been invited to speak at the pro-democracy rally in Tel Aviv this Saturday. It is time for the American Jewish community to get off the sidelines and raise our voices in solidarity with our Israeli siblings who are fighting for the very future of Israel."

In anticipation of heavy traffic congestion in Tel Aviv during the protests, Israel Police asked the public to obey the instructions of police officers stationed at checkpoints and to use alternative routes.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the following streets in Tel Aviv will be closed to vehicle traffic:

● Kaplan Street from Ibn Gabirol Street to Menachem Begin Street, in both directions.

● Kaplan junction via Menachem Begin street to the north and south, the traffic will be diverted.

● The bridge over HaShalom Street will be closed to the north and south, accessing Highway 20 from there will not be possible.

● Yigal Alon Street to HaShalom Street to the West.

● Yigal Alon Street to Totzeret Israel Street, traffic will be redirected.

● HaShalom Street to Totzeret Israel Street, traffic will be redirected to the East.

● HaShalom Street to Youth Aliyah Street, to the East.

● Yigal Alon Street to HaShalom Street, to the South.

● Yigal Alon Street to Yitzhak Sade Street, to the North.

● Yitzhak Sade street to Hamasger street, to the North.

It will not be possible to exit from Ben Avigdor Street to Hamasger Street.

Regarding the streets branching off Yigal Alon Street, including Aminadav, Kramanitzki, Toval and Yaki Sheeran streets, as well as the exit from the gas station - traffic will be allowed from HaSolelim Street.