Will this French immigrant to Israel be its next Ambassador to France?

Who will be Israel's ambassador to France? One of the main candidates for ambassador in France is Benjamin Touati, who is one of the most senior pro-Israel players in Europe, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

Touati is 46-years-old, who made aliyah after high school from Marseilles, France. He lives in the Har Homa neighborhood in Jerusalem with his wife and seven children. He is the deputy CEO of ELNET (European Leadership Network) that acts as a "mini AIPAC" pro-Israel organization in Europe.

Touati is a candidate on behalf of the Sephardic ultra-orthodox Shas Party, as well as senior figures in the Likud Party. Touati also served as the senior emissary of the Jewish Agency and World Bnei Akiva in France.

Touati's candidacy for ambassador was received very positively amongst members of the French Jewish community who wouldn't speak publicly in order not to interfere in the process. The fact that Touati grew up in France and has been involved in issues regarding the country for decades, will make it easy for him to work as ambassador. In addition, he has both diplomatic connections as well as positive relations with the Jewish community - something that most ambassadors lack when they arrive.

There has been criticism in the French Jewish community that the outgoing ambassador Yael German, did not speak French fluently, which made it difficult for her to succeed in her role.

People hold Israeli and French flags as they take part in a demonstration supporting Israel on July 27, 2014 in Marseille, southeastern France (credit: BORIS HORVAT / AFP)

About Touati's company ELNET

ELNET's goal is to strengthen the connections between European countries and Israel, and Touati has been instrumental in promoting these relations on a diplomatic, strategic, security and economic level. Touati is known for leading delegations of influencers from across Europe with an emphasis on French-speaking countries. Touati's main focus in the past decade has been working with members of parliament, journalists and high-level investors, as well as experts in Israeli, European and American research institutes.

Touati has high-level contacts in European governments, especially in France, where he is at times in direct contact with officials in the most senior positions. He was highly involved in bringing former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering the possibility of appointing Likud MK Boaz Bismuth to the position of Israel's ambassador to France, according to a report from Channel 12 a week ago. However, the appointment has not been confirmed yet.

If Bismuth is appointed, a representative of the Druze faction of Likud will enter the Knesset. Likud does not have many political appointments left in foreign affairs because there is a quota and the number of political representatives for these positions is few and limited.

German resigned in protest of the government's conduct at the beginning of last February, but continued in her position in the meantime because a replacement had not yet been appointed.

Bismuth himself then accused German of being "incapable of respecting the results of democratic elections" and criticized her absence from Netanyahu's visit to France and his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

Touati declined to comment on this report.