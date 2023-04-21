Netanyahu reportedly considering MK Boaz Bismuth as ambassador to Paris

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering the possibility of appointing Likud MK Boaz Bismuth to the position of Israel's ambassador to France, according to a Friday report from Channel 12.

Netanyahu is considering appointing him to the senior diplomatic post, according to the report - but it has not been confirmed yet.

If Bismuth is appointed, a representative of the Druze faction of Likud will enter the Knesset. Likud does not have many political appointments left in foreign affairs because there is a quota and the number of political representatives for these positions is few and limited.

Last ambassador to France resigned from government

Bismuth will replace Yael German, who resigned in protest of the government's conduct at the beginning of last February, but continued in her position in the meantime because a replacement had not yet been appointed.

Bismuth himself then accused German of being "incapable of respecting the results of democratic elections" and criticized her absence from Netanyahu's visit to France and his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

Former health minister Yael German (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Following this, German clarified that she did not choose to be absent from the ceremony, but rather received explicit instructions from Netanyahu's office that demanded that she not attend the event.