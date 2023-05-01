The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

No progress so far in judicial reform talks, Gantz says

The talks were "not really advancing in any of the issues and specifically not on the issue of the Judicial Selection Committee," Gantz said.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 1, 2023 15:42
Benny Gantz at the announcement of a merger between Blue and White and New Hope, July 10, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Benny Gantz at the announcement of a merger between Blue and White and New Hope, July 10, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

No progress has been made in ongoing talks at the President's Residence over the government's judicial overhaul, National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz said during a press conference ahead of his party's weekly meeting on Monday.

The talks were "not really advancing in any of the issues and specifically not on the issue of the Judicial Selection Committee," Gantz said, referring to the law proposal that would give the coalition a majority on the committee that appoints Israel's judges.

Gantz warned that he would "not allow for a waste of time while that will enable the coalition to advance the [judicial reform] legislation at the 'time and place' that it prefers," adding that while he does not have a deadline in mind, he will know when to stop and reconsider the talk's effectivity.

Issue of haredi conscription into IDF

Gantz also addressed the issue of haredi conscription into the IDF, which expires at the end of July but has been in the headlines recently after the haredi parties demanded that it pass by the end of May along with the national budget.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the opening ceremony of the Odem program, a national groundbreaking program for the development of technological leadership in young high school students is part of the elite Talpiot program, in the northern town of Katzrin, on September 21, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the opening ceremony of the Odem program, a national groundbreaking program for the development of technological leadership in young high school students is part of the elite Talpiot program, in the northern town of Katzrin, on September 21, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

"There needs to be dialogue on this important national topic," he said. Turning to Israel's haredi and Arab citizens, Gantz said that they are "good, vital and inseparable part of the State of Israel," but that the issue of national service "must be solved."

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid struck a harsher tone. In a press conference ahead of his Yesh Atid party's weekly meeting, Lapid presented his proposal for a "National Conscription Law" that would demand all Israelis to do national service save for a set number of "exceptional" yeshiva students who would receive an exemption. The only difference between this and the existing law would be that haredim who do receive an exemption from service will be able to join the workforce at age 22, instead of the current 26.

"I want to say something to the haredim – the current situation cannot go on. It is an open wound. It cannot be that our children serve in the country, endanger their lives, and you say 'That does not interest us, we have political power and will use it to free our children and even raise their stipends at your expense,'" Lapid said.

"Joint life does not deal just with rights, but also with duties. We have a joint fate and Israeli society needs a new social contract. No one is heckling you – what we are offering to you is exactly what we are offering our own children," Lapid said.



Tags Benny Gantz protests president Propaganda Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by