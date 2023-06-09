The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gantz gains in new poll while Netanyahu and Lapid hold steady

Recent polling has shown an increase in the popularity of Benny Gantz's National Unity coming mostly from undecided and non-voters coming off the fence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 06:01
Premier candidates: Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Premier candidates: Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Benny Gantz and his National Unity party would receive 31 mandates if an election were held today, new polling suggests.

A poll conducted on June 7 to June 8 of over 500 participants asked them who they would vote for if elections were held today, and who was more suitable to be Prime Minister: Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz.

31 mandates is the highest number of mandates Gantz and National Unity have received since May 5, after the government's lack of response to rocket fire from Gaza, when they also polled 31 mandates.

Gantz's gains came from undecided and non-voters deciding to vote - not from Likud and Yesh Atid voters switching to him. 

Likud and Yesh Atid remained stable, both maintaining their mandate count at 26 for Likud and 18 for Yesh Atid.

MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer. (credit: FLASH90) MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer. (credit: FLASH90)

Polling remained steady across the board with the only changes outside of National Unity's gain being a reduction in one mandate from both Hadash and Religious Zionism from 6 to 5 mandates. 

Labor would fail to enter Knesset 

The polls also showed Otzma Yehudit and Meretz making the threshold at 4 mandates each. Conversely, Labor, which currently sits at 4 mandates, would fail to enter the Knesset and has fallen further in the recent polls falling to 2%, falling below the 3.25% needed to enter the Knesset. Labor is joined by Balad in failing to make the Knesset, Balad falling to 1.8% in the most recent polling.

Overall the new polling shows that the coalition would fall to 51 mandates from their current 64 mandates and the opposition would rise to 69 mandates from their current 56 mandates.

45% of respondents preferred Benny Gantz as Prime Minister over incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu who received 38%, with 17% being unsure. Gantz's figures have risen over the course of the past month from 41% at the start of May, while Netanyahu saw a sharp rise from his early May polling of 33% to 38% he has maintained this figure since then.

The polling was a mostly representative sample of the Israeli population with slight underrepresentation of the Arab population.



Tags Israel Politics israeli politics poll
