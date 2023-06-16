Nuclear deal between Iran, US a 'colossal failure' for Israel - Lapid

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid attacked the Israeli government on Friday for what he called the "colossal failure" of allowing an expected unwritten nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran.

The agreement, the details of which were partly reported by American media on Thursday, would see the Islamic Republic limit its nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

The "small" deal, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to it on Wednesday, comes one year after talks last year between the Islamic Republic and world powers in Vienna proved unsuccessful.

Lapid: Netanyahu must go to Washington as soon as possible

"Despite attempts to call it by other names, the agreement set to be signed between Iran and the US is a nuclear treaty," Lapid charged on Twitter. "This is precisely the agreement that the previous government's managed to prevent during its tenure," the former prime minister said.

"If it is signed now, it will be a colossal failure by the government," Lapid added, further claiming that Netanyahu has lost the ability to influence the agreement due to his govenrmnet's proposed judicial reform.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 13, 2023 (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

"He should announce that the judicial coup d'etat is canceled and fly to Washington and do everything possible to prevent the signing of this agreement."

אם ההסכם הזה ייחתם עכשיו, זהו כשלון קולוסאלי של הממשלה. בגלל ההפיכה המשטרית נתניהו איבד את הקשב האמריקאי ואת היכולת להשפיע על עצירת הסכם רע ומסוכן. הוא צריך להודיע שההפיכה המשטרית מבוטלת, לטוס לוושינגטון ולעשות הכל כדי שההסכם לא ייחתם. כמו בעבר, אנחנו נתגייס לעזור גם מהאופוזיציה. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 16, 2023

Likud: Netanyahu told US Israel will prevent a nuclear Iran

Netanyahu fired back at his predecessor in the Prime Minister's Office through his Likud faction, which released a statement stressing that Netanyahu told the US that Israel will act to prevent a nuclear Iran.

"Netanyahu firm's stance took the US out of the original nuclear deal with Iran....that Lapid supported," the Knesset's ruling faction said. "Lapid is the last man who can preach morals to the prime minister, who for years has been leading the international community's battle against Iran's nuclear threat."

The expected deal, which the sides negotiated in recent weeks via Oman, entails Iran curbing its uranium enrichment at 60%, far beyond what was permitted in 2015 but below the 90% needed for a nuclear weapon. The US warned in the talks that it would exact a heavy price from Iran if it enriches to 90%.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.