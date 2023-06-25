Arnon Milchan expected to testify in Netanyahu trial Case 1000

The billionaire Arnon Milchan, an American-Israeli film producer, will take the witness stand from Brighton, England on Sunday, as part of the trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His testimony is thought to be of the highest importance for Case 1000, known as "the Gifts Affair."

The testimony will be live-streamed into the Jerusalem District Court, without the presence of the public and the media, only family members of the accused will be present in the room during the testimony.

Last month Amit Haddad, the prime minister's attorney, announced that Sarah Netanyahu plans to travel to Brighton to watch the testimony.

Milchan's connections to Israeli politicians

Milchan was very close to Israeli politicians in the past, among them the Prime Minister. During the testimony of Hadas Kline, seen as Milchan's right hand, Netanyahu's attorney showed pictures of Milchan with Shimon Peres, Zipi Livni and Isaac Herzog. Yair Lapid was also thought to be close to Milchan and in the past even worked for him in the US.

According to the indictment, Milchan financed the supply of champagne and cigars to the Netanyahus, in exchange for Netanyahu working to advance the extension of the tax exemption for returning residents, a benefit of great economic value for Milchan.

Milchan's request not to testify in Israel but in Britain, where he now lives, because of medical reasons, was granted by the court.

Milchan's testimony will last ten days - from Sunday to Thursday for two weeks straight, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., Israeli time.

The prosecution and defense attorneys will travel to Britain to interrogate Milchan, and the Jerusalem District Court will hear the testimony via Skype.