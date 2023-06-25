The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Arnon Milchan expected to testify in Netanyahu trial Case 1000

The testimony will be live-streamed into the Jerusalem District Court, without the presence of the public and the media.

By MAARIV
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 08:16
Netanyahu and Milchan (photo credit: REUTERS)
Netanyahu and Milchan
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The billionaire Arnon Milchan, an American-Israeli film producer, will take the witness stand from Brighton, England on Sunday, as part of the trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His testimony is thought to be of the highest importance for Case 1000, known as "the Gifts Affair."

The testimony will be live-streamed into the Jerusalem District Court, without the presence of the public and the media, only family members of the accused will be present in the room during the testimony.

Last month Amit Haddad, the prime minister's attorney, announced that Sarah Netanyahu plans to travel to Brighton to watch the testimony.

Milchan's connections to Israeli politicians

Milchan was very close to Israeli politicians in the past, among them the Prime Minister. During the testimony of Hadas Kline, seen as Milchan's right hand, Netanyahu's attorney showed pictures of Milchan with Shimon Peres, Zipi Livni and Isaac Herzog. Yair Lapid was also thought to be close to Milchan and in the past even worked for him in the US. 

Press conference with Arnon Milchan, Shimon Peres and Benjamin Netanyahu. March 28 2005. (credit: FLASH90) Press conference with Arnon Milchan, Shimon Peres and Benjamin Netanyahu. March 28 2005. (credit: FLASH90)

According to the indictment, Milchan financed the supply of champagne and cigars to the Netanyahus, in exchange for Netanyahu working to advance the extension of the tax exemption for returning residents, a benefit of great economic value for Milchan.

Milchan's request not to testify in Israel but in Britain, where he now lives, because of medical reasons, was granted by the court.

Milchan's testimony will last ten days - from Sunday to Thursday for two weeks straight, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., Israeli time.

The prosecution and defense attorneys will travel to Britain to interrogate Milchan, and the Jerusalem District Court will hear the testimony via Skype.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Case 1000 Trial Arnon Milchan Brighton
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by