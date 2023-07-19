The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud minister: Attorney-general is the most dangerous person in Israel

"She is a security liability and a true danger to the country's stability," minister David Amsalem charged.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 19, 2023 14:33
MK Dudi Amsalem reacts during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Dudi Amsalem reacts during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara is "the most dangerous person in the country" and "should have been removed already yesterday" due to her "support of the protestors" against the judicial reforms, Minister in the Justice Ministry, Regional Cooperation Minister, and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset Dudi Amsalem (Likud) said in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

"She is a security liability and a true danger to the country's stability. She is the most dangerous person in the state of Israel until we remove her from there, and we should have removed her already yesterday," Amsalem said.

The government was not really in power, and the bureaucrats were the ones who were deciding everything, Amsalem charged.

"Yesterday they [the protestors against the judicial reforms] shut down the trains – and everything is fine. The airport – everything is fine. The country is in chaos, everything is fine … There is a de-facto rebellion in the IDF. And who is this attorney-general? She is busy blow drying and curling her hair and does not hear anything," Amsalem said.

Amsalem's comments came after Baharav-Miara said on Tuesday that that the government had pressured law enforcement to change its treatment of the protests against the judicial reforms. Earlier this week, she outlined in a document filed to the cabinet the police and law enforcement apparatus' tools and policies regarding the protests, and denied claims by many ministers that the protestors against the judicial reforms were receiving preferred treatment.

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav Miara attends a conference of the Israeli chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), in Tel Aviv, earlier this year. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav Miara attends a conference of the Israeli chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), in Tel Aviv, earlier this year. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Amsalem's comments draw criticism by opposition leaders

"The attorney-general is defined today by the Shin Bet as being threatened at the highest level. If you wondered why, now you have the answer," opposition head and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid said.

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter, "In a normal country, Amsalem would publish an apology or be fired, but in [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's government of extremists, incitement and bloodletting of gatekeepers and turning them into enemies has become a work plan."

Gantz added that he "strengthened the attorney-general" and called on her to "continue fulfilling her role without fear."

The students' protest organization said in a statement that they "condemned with revulsion" Amsalem's comments. "This government attempts to trample anything that is for the general good, anything that is professional, and the foundations upon which this country is built. That is what we are fighting for," the students' organization added.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by