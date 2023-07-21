Gantz grows in strength as the debate about judicial reform continues. Bibi also makes slight gains and Lapid holds steady.

The polling, conducted by Professor Camile Fox from Stat-Net for Channel 13, was published Thursday evening and showed the public was generally against the pilot's protest.

Respondents were asked their opinion about the pilot's protest in which pilots are refusing to turn up for reserve duty services. A majority opposed the move around 57% while 34% expressed support.

A plurality of 41% also opposed the removal of the reasonableness clause with 36% supporting the move.

59% of respondents said they feel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cares more about his personal fate than that of the country. Only 28% said he cares more about the fate of the country.

Thousands wave the Israeli flag as they protest against the judicial overhaul at the Knesset in Jerusalem. February 20, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Party polls

Party polling showed that Benny Gantz's National Unity party grew to 29 seats which would make them the largest party in the Knesset.

The growth in National Unity has been linked to ongoing debates about judicial reform. Gantz is seen as a more moderate voice than either Netanyahu or Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu's Likud would receive 26 seats, a growth of one seat, and Lapid's Yesh Atid would hold its ground with 21 seats.

Trailing Yesh Atid at nine seats was Shas with United Torah Judaism following them with seven seats. At six seats were Religious Zionism, Ra'am, and Yisrael Beyteinu. Otzama Yehudit and Hadash-Ta'al receive five seats each.

This would mean that the current coalition would only receive 53 seats if elections were held today. Meanwhile, the opposition would receive 62 seats. This figure excludes Hadash-Ta'al, who would not sit in either government.