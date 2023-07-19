Gantz calls on Netanyahu to come to talks on judicial reform tonight

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz called on Wednesday for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to the President's Residence to hold talks on the reasonableness standard bill on Wednesday night.

Gantz stressed that an outline must be found that "will not open a window for corruption and preserve the principles of democracy." The National Unity Party head stressed that as a basic condition for talks, Netanyahu would need to commit to only move forward with the rest of the reform once there is widespread consensus on each bill.

"To the majority of the people who are against the coup and are afraid of the negotiations, I say - I don't trust Netanyahu either, but the State of Israel is at stake," said Gantz.

Gantz additionally spoke out against calls for reservists to refuse to serve, saying "continue to fulfill your vital mission to volunteer and serve. Not only will our security be damaged, but also our political strength."