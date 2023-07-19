The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gantz calls on Netanyahu to come to talks on judicial reform tonight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2023 20:26

Updated: JULY 19, 2023 20:27

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz called on Wednesday for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to the President's Residence to hold talks on the reasonableness standard bill on Wednesday night.

Gantz stressed that an outline must be found that "will not open a window for corruption and preserve the principles of democracy." The National Unity Party head stressed that as a basic condition for talks, Netanyahu would need to commit to only move forward with the rest of the reform once there is widespread consensus on each bill.

"To the majority of the people who are against the coup and are afraid of the negotiations, I say - I don't trust Netanyahu either, but the State of Israel is at stake," said Gantz.

Gantz additionally spoke out against calls for reservists to refuse to serve, saying "continue to fulfill your vital mission to volunteer and serve. Not only will our security be damaged, but also our political strength."

Israel's Oddity Tech valued at $2.8 billion in Nasdaq debut
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 08:30 PM
US announces additional security assistance of $1.3 billion for Ukraine
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 07:58 PM
Netanyahu invited to Morocco by King Mohammed VI
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2023 07:53 PM
High Court to hear Netanyahu conflict of interest case in September
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2023 05:42 PM
Israeli Amb. Herzog positive for COVID-19, to miss brother's speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2023 05:18 PM
Finland to revoke license of Russian consulate
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 05:11 PM
IDF throws smoke grenades near Lebanese soldiers, UNIFIL - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2023 04:50 PM
Turkey, Saudi Arabia condemn 'Israeli aggression' in joint statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/19/2023 04:14 PM
Donald Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 04:00 PM
Russian attack damage Chornomorsk port grain infrastructure, ruins grain
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 03:14 PM
Two men attempt to stab one another with screwdrivers in Jerusalem
By MICHAEL STARR
07/19/2023 03:05 PM
Russia says it seizes railway station in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 02:28 PM
UK apologizes to armed forces veterans affected by historic LGBT ban
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 02:09 PM
Kremlin: West turns blind eye to Ukrainian 'terror attacks' on Russia
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 01:44 PM
Russia says it destroys stray Ukrainian mine in Black Sea
By REUTERS
07/19/2023 01:03 PM
