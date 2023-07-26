The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Xi ‘looking forward’ to Netanyahu visit

Netanyahu immediately updated Washington about the invitation, emphasizing that it is not a message to Biden.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 26, 2023 17:05

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 17:07
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their talks at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, in 2017 (photo credit: Etienne Oliveau/Reuters)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their talks at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, in 2017
(photo credit: Etienne Oliveau/Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is looking forward to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected visit to Beijing this year, Chinese Ambassador to Israel Cai Run told Netanyahu in a meeting on Wednesday.

The leadership in Beijing invited Netanyahu earlier this year, and the Prime Minister’s Office announced a month ago that he plans to visit, though a date has yet to be set. The PMO emphasized that Netanyahu immediately updated Washington about the invitation and that the visit is not meant to be a message to US President Joe Biden.

When Netanyahu told members of the US House Armed Services Committee about the trip, he also said that "the security and intelligence cooperation between the US and Israel are at their greatest height of all times and emphasized that the US will always be a vital, irreplaceable ally of Israel," his spokesman said at the time.

Multiple senior Israeli officials have argued that Netanyahu's visit to Beijing should not be regarded by Washington as problematic because US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen recently visited despite US-China tensions.

Xi also sent Netanyahu an autographed copy of his book, The Governance of China, which the ambassador gave him in their meeting on Wednesday.

Netanyahu's invitation to the east

The Chinese president said, via the ambassador, that he read with interest the parts of Netanyahu’s autobiography, Bibi, regarding Israel-China relations.

 

In his book, Netanyahu discusses the early years of diplomatic ties between Israel and China and his efforts to “impress upon the Chinese leadership the importance of refraining from supplying Iran with nuclear weapons technology.” In addition, he recounts his first meeting with Xi, who was “totally focused on his mission to make China…the leading power in the world” and “clearly understood that Israel was a fount of technology that China could not afford to overlook.”

Netanyahu wrote that he “walked a fine line with China. On the one hand, I wanted to open the enormous Chinese market to Israel and also lure Chinese investments to Israel, particularly in physical infrastructure. On the other, I was totally frank about setting clear limitations on what types of technologies we would share with China, stopping when it came to military and intelligence fields.

“This was our solemn commitment to our great all the United States,” he said.

Washington and other Western capitals, however, have urged Israel to do more to protect itself from China possibly making malign use of Israeli technology in which it invests and critical infrastructure in which it is involved building.

A Western diplomatic source said on Wednesday that they remain concerned that Israel’s safeguards against China are insufficiently robust



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by