The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu: We will use summer to 'reach agreements within us'

The prime minister's remarks came after a number of Likud ministers and Knesset members expressed their resolve to pass any future judicial reform legislation with broad consensus.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 30, 2023 13:49

Updated: JULY 30, 2023 13:52
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Sunday's cabinet meeting. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Sunday's cabinet meeting.
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

The government will "take advantage of the summer recess" in order to "reach agreements," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of Sunday morning's weekly cabinet meeting.

"I hope that this time our outstretched hand will not be left hanging," the prime minister said. "It is possible to arrive at agreements, it is necessary to arrive at agreements, and a large majority in the public understands this public truth," Netanyahu added.

The prime minister's remarks came after a number of Likud ministers and Knesset members expressed over the weekend their resolve to pass any additional judicial reform legislation with broad consensus and agreement with the opposition. These included MKs Eli Dalal, Yuli Edelstein, David Bitan, and, reportedly, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning, "For all those who are quick to celebrate the 'rebellion' in the Likud – this is what democracy looks like. Yes, there are parties in which it is permitted to express a variety of opinions," Cohen wrote.

Culture and Sports Minister Mickey Zohar said, "I propose to all the commentators who speak about a 'rebellion in the Likud' to cool the excitement. They have talked about a rebellion for years, and in the meanwhile, the Likud has always progressed together. We are unified and united, that is how it is when there is ideology and a worldview," Zohar said.

Sunday's cabinet meeting at the Knesset/ (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post) Sunday's cabinet meeting at the Knesset/ (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter also commented on the calls not to pass any more judicial reform legislation without consensus. In an interview on KAN Reshet Bet on Sunday morning, Dichter said that he, too, supported consensus legislation, but that he "was not aware of a rebellion in the Likud" and that he had not coordinated with other moderate voices on the matter.

Likud quashes rumors of rebellion within party

The Likud in a statement on Saturday night said, "There is no rebellion in Likud. Everyone wants to come to an agreement and you have to make an effort for that - but without giving the veto to the other side. Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu will work with all his strength to lead the continuation of the legislation with broad agreements in the future as well, as much as possible."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by