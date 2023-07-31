The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Knesset bill to compensate terror victims, famiies with NIS 10 m. passes first reading

Supporters of the bill claim that it would effectively undermine both financial motivations to carry out acts of terror as well as the ability to finance those acts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2023 12:27

Updated: JULY 31, 2023 12:36
THE KNESSET plenum in session: When Israeli leaders are entrusted with power by the nation’s citizens, they must make sure they don’t practice the tyranny of the majority, says the writer. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
THE KNESSET plenum in session: When Israeli leaders are entrusted with power by the nation’s citizens, they must make sure they don’t practice the tyranny of the majority, says the writer.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

The Bill to Compensate Victims of Terrorism passed its first in the Knesset plenum on Monday morning

The bill aims to provide terror victims and their families with a route to claim damages from individuals and organizations funding the relevant terrorists.

It passed the reading with wide governmental support from within both the coalition and the opposition.

The bill would allow terror victims to claim at least NIS 10 million in compensation in addition to the ability to file legal claims against individuals and organizations who offer salaries to terrorists.

Supporters of the bill, led by United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindros, reasoned that this would effectively undermine both financial motivations to carry out acts of terror as well as the ability to finance those acts.

Yitzhak Pindros (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Yitzhak Pindros (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Adding to recompense received by terror victims

The financial benefits to terror victims enshrined in the new piece of legislation would come in addition to, rather than instead of, existing compensations that are paid out by the state. The bill also creates a legal path for victims of terror to claim assets from terror financiers. This includes funds sent from Israel to the Palestinian Authority that have been frozen as a result of connection to terrorism.

"The new law is an important step toward achieving justice for victims of terrorism. [It]  will enable victims to receive the compensation they rightfully deserve and will underscore the message that terrorism does not pay,” said Columbia University Law School researcher, Asher Stub and American businessman Sander Gerber in a joint statement. “By eliminating the barriers that currently exist in Israeli law, we can impose a heavy price on those responsible for perpetrating acts of terrorism, mirroring the strong stance taken by American law."

Stub and Gerber were among those to draft the bill and have seen previous success in passing the Taylor Force law as well as the law to withhold money from the salaries of terrorists.

Taylor Force was an American military veteran killed in Israel in 2016 by a Palestinian terrorist. Force’s death inspired the Taylor Force Act in the US. The act was designed to cut off US funds to the Palestinian Authority until a time when it would stop paying salaries to terrorists. 

The Knesset Bill To Compensate Victims of Terrorism will next proceed to further readings before having a chance to pass into law. 



Related Tags
law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by