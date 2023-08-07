Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blocked funds intended for a preparatory course to integrate eastern Jerusalem residents into Israeli universities, claiming that integrating eastern Jerusalem residents has led to “nationalism and extremism,” KAN reported on Sunday night.

The funds in question were intended for a course taught by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Due to Smotrich’s opposition to the NIS 200 million intended for the course, the entire NIS 2.5 billion five-year plan for eastern Jerusalem has been frozen for over two months.

Next week, the government is expected to approve a request by Smotrich to establish an inter-ministerial committee to consider alternative uses for the funds to encourage employment among eastern Jerusalem residents.

“Unfortunately, in recent years we have witnessed nationalist extremism within the universities,” said Smotrich. “Because of this, in the upcoming five-year decision, it was decided to establish a joint team between the Finance Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality that will promote high productivity employment for the Arab population in eastern Jerusalem with a budget of NIS 200 million in order to bring results that will encourage the population of the east of the city to seek gainful employment and distance themselves from the circles of terrorism, thus meeting the goal set by the professionals and for which purpose the money was allocated in the first place.”

KAN reporter Suleiman Maswadeh condemned the decision, tweeting “As someone who studied both at a Palestinian university and did preparatory work at an Israeli college, I can testify firsthand that these programs actually encourage integration into society and the labor market, and reduce extremism. I don't understand how the professionals in the Finance and Education ministries are silent on this matter.”

AT THE Hebrew University alone, 710 Palestinian students from east Jerusalem are studying this year. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)

National Unity Party MK Zeev Elkin responded to the decision as well, tweeting “Smotrich pushes the young Arabs from eastern Jerusalem back into Palestinian universities. Then he’ll sit in the cabinet and roll his eyes at why terrorism is raising its head again in Jerusalem, and why young people in eastern Jerusalem are participating in disturbances. Sovereignty in eastern Jerusalem is not built with racism! Smotrich is against a united Jerusalem.”

Latest move by Smotrich to block funds to the Arab sector

The report by KAN comes shortly after Smotrich decided to freeze NIS 200 million intended for the Arab sector across Israel and was "re-examining" the use of the funds.