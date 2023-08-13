The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

Gallant to new recruits: I will not let any harm be done to IDF

"Together with the chief of staff, I am working every day to find the way to unite everyone," the defense minister told new recruits at Tel Hashomer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 16:58
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to not "lend his hand" to any harm caused to the Israeli military in a visit to Tel Hashomer, where the IDF induction center is based, on Sunday afternoon.

Gallant held conversations with new recruits to the Kfir and Nahal infantry brigades, issuing reassurances regarding the IDF's continued role as the "place that unifies us the most.

Gallant stressed that he is "not ignoring the issue," referring to the government's judicial reform, which drove thousands of reservists to announce a halt to their service in protest. "Together with the chief of staff, I am working every day to find the way to unite everyone and maintain the harmony and preparedness" of the Israeli military.

The defense minister further called on the new recruits to be cognisant of the "insurmountable responsibility" resting on their shoulders. "Resilience is not just personal fitness but also national resilience that is directly correlated with your willingness to serve, work together and volunteer time and time again.

"I will never lend my hand to any harm being caused to the IDF, which is Israel's protective shield and our service is vital to our continued existence."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gallant 'pleased' with draft statistics for combat units

During his visit, the defense minister also received a briefing on recent military draft statistics, as well as toured the different stations along the IDF's chain of induction. Gallant also handed some new recruits their new military gear, as part of his visit.

"Based on all the statistics presented to me, I am happy that the social tensions have not had an effect on draft numbers," Gallant said. "When it comes to the moment of truth, everyone understands the importance of service.

"I will never lend my hand to any harm being caused to the IDF."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Gallant also praised OC Manpower Directorate's Meitav division Col. Alon Mazliach for retaining a high recruitment rate in combat units, as well as improving draftees' conditions during the recruitment process.

The defense minister's visit comes amid a recent push by the Israeli military to reach out to new recruits. IDF Manpower Directorate chief Maj.-Gen.Yaniv Asur also tried to paint the most positive picture possible of recruitment during a visit to Tel Hashomer earlier in August.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by