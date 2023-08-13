Gallant to new recruits: I will not let any harm be done to IDF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to not "lend his hand" to any harm caused to the Israeli military in a visit to Tel Hashomer, where the IDF induction center is based, on Sunday afternoon.

Gallant held conversations with new recruits to the Kfir and Nahal infantry brigades, issuing reassurances regarding the IDF's continued role as the "place that unifies us the most.

Gallant stressed that he is "not ignoring the issue," referring to the government's judicial reform, which drove thousands of reservists to announce a halt to their service in protest. "Together with the chief of staff, I am working every day to find the way to unite everyone and maintain the harmony and preparedness" of the Israeli military.

The defense minister further called on the new recruits to be cognisant of the "insurmountable responsibility" resting on their shoulders. "Resilience is not just personal fitness but also national resilience that is directly correlated with your willingness to serve, work together and volunteer time and time again.

"I will never lend my hand to any harm being caused to the IDF, which is Israel's protective shield and our service is vital to our continued existence."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gallant 'pleased' with draft statistics for combat units

During his visit, the defense minister also received a briefing on recent military draft statistics, as well as toured the different stations along the IDF's chain of induction. Gallant also handed some new recruits their new military gear, as part of his visit.

"Based on all the statistics presented to me, I am happy that the social tensions have not had an effect on draft numbers," Gallant said. "When it comes to the moment of truth, everyone understands the importance of service.

Gallant also praised OC Manpower Directorate's Meitav division Col. Alon Mazliach for retaining a high recruitment rate in combat units, as well as improving draftees' conditions during the recruitment process.

The defense minister's visit comes amid a recent push by the Israeli military to reach out to new recruits. IDF Manpower Directorate chief Maj.-Gen.Yaniv Asur also tried to paint the most positive picture possible of recruitment during a visit to Tel Hashomer earlier in August.