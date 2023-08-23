The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
After 2nd political assassination, Netanyahu to convene subcommittee

Four Druze men were murdered in Abu Snan on Tuesday night, bringing the number of Arabs killed in crime-related incidents in Israel in 2023 to 156.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 10:52

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 10:57
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen on August 1, 2023 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen on August 1, 2023
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

In the wake of several high-profile Arab sector murders and political assassinations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers are set to convene a subcommittee dedicated to fighting the surging problem on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Netanyahu will chair the subcommittee, and the meeting will be attended by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, and Diaspora Minster Amichai Chikli.

The meeting comes after the murder of a local council political candidate on Tuesday night and a civil servant’s assassination on Monday evening. The Shin Bet announced on Wednesday that it would be taking part in the investigation of Tuesday’s murder.

The victims of Tuesday's shooting

Four Druze men were murdered late Tuesday night in Abu Snan, three of them members of the Saab family. Emergency services said that the men suffered serious wounds from gunshot and were forced to pronounce the men aged 30-50 dead at the scene. 

Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the National Security offices in Jerusalem June 15, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the National Security offices in Jerusalem June 15, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Victim Ghazi Saab wrote on Facebook on August 2 saying that he was running for president of his local council, and that he would work to better the country.



