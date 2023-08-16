Ben-Gvir vs Shabtai: Who will police obey in a constitutional crisis?

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparred about the role of law enforcement should play in the event of a constitutional crisis at a swearing-in ceremony for Border Police commanders at their headquarters in Lod on Wednesday.

Shabtai was asked about what the police would do in the event of a constitutional crisis, a state of legal uncertainty where two branches of government dispute the other's authority over a matter that is not detailed in law.

The police chief said that the police were only guided by the law and as long as he was in command, the only guiding principle would be the law. Shabtai is set to end his tenure as police chief in January.

According to KAN, Ben-Gvir responded to Shabtai's comments by asserting that the police must act in a non-political manner, but that the principles of democracy dictated that those who set policy were those that were chosen at the voting booth.

Is Israel set to face a constitutional crisis?

Concerns about a constitutional crisis have emerged as the High Court of Justice has faced two petitions on amendments to Israel's quasi-constitutional basic laws. The police may be called upon to enforce a ruling passed by the High Court, but rejected by the government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (credit: LIAM FORBERG)

The court has abated fears with the first challenge, against the amendment to Basic Law: Government that changed the terms for when a prime minister could be determined unfit for service. The new law clarified that incapacitation procedures only can be activated for health emergencies and after a series of government votes. The Attorney-General's Office claimed that this law was passed to improve the personal legal situation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite the attorney-general sanctioning the striking of a basic law amendment for the first time, after an August 3 hearing the court indicated that it would seek to only interpret the law and remove the personal character to the legislation by delaying its application until the next election. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for September 28.

On September 12, a historic panel of all 15 justices will preside over the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard petition hearings. The amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary restricted the court from being able to engage in judicial review of ministerial and government administrative decisions deemed beyond the scope of what a reasonable authority would decide.

The Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard is part of the judicial reform and has drawn tens of thousands to the street to protest its passing.

The court believes that it has the power to strike down basic law amendments, but this ability is controversial and heavily disputed.