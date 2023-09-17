"Kaplan Force" has announced that instead of the regular protest at the Kaplan intersection, protestors have been instructed to make their way to Ben Gurion airport to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an appropriate send-off before his flight to the United States.

Netanyahu is slated to fly to the United States immediately after the end of Rosh Hashanah. The purpose of the visit is to speak at the United Nations General Assembly.

While in the US, his office announced he would have meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He is also expected to meet tech billionaire Elon Musk in California. Musk has recently been in the headlines for his public feud with the Anti-Defamation League about antisemitism on X (Twitter), of which he is the owner.

Protestors are expected to meet Netanyahu as he arrives in the United States, on both the East and the West coasts. Fort constructed by protestors at the Kabri intersection, September 17, 2023. (credit: AMIR YARCHI)

Shuttles to Ben Gurion Airport

Those wishing to go to the protest at Terminal 3 Ben Gurion Airport can take a shuttle from Hashmonaim Street on the corner of Begin heading east at 8:45 p.m. There will only be a limited number of shuttles which are on a first come first serve basis.

If arriving not from the shuttles, expect to arrive at 9:30 p.m. at the airport for the protest.

In other parts of the country, protestors have already begun demonstrating, the Science Park intersection was blocked at approximately 6:30 p.m. by protestors including Chairman of the Bar Association Amit Bachar and Si Heyman.

Protestors constructed a fort at the Kabri intersection, which they call "the fortress of democracy". Hundreds of protestors were there and a huge copy of the Declaration of Independence was hung on the fort, the participants added their signatures to the declaration.