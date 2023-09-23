Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem commented on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the opening of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Qassem said, “Netanyahu practiced a state of unprecedented bullying against our Palestinian people in his speech, as a result of the normalization agreements that were concluded, or those that are underway to be concluded.”

“Netanyahu’s mention of the positive effects of normalization confirms that this path only achieves the interests of the occupation, and constitutes a real threat to the Palestinian cause," he added.

Hamas called for a boycott of the Israeli "occupation" during this period of increasing normalization between Israel and Arab states.

"Hamas movement has called on Arab and Muslim countries, along with the free peoples of the world, to continue to reject normalization of ties with the Israeli occupation." read the statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Oncoming normalization

This comes after Foreign Minster Eli Cohen announced during an interview with Israeli broadcaster KAN News that six or seven Muslim nations will join Saudi Arabia in making peace with Israel.

The nations are expected to come from both Africa and Asia.

"I'm telling you, I have met with several officials from Muslim nations with which Israel does not share formal ties," said Cohen.