Israeli arrested for attempting to sacrifice sheep on Temple Mount

An Israeli citizen was arrested near Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday morning after attempting to bring a sheep to the Temple Mount as a sacrifice.

The suspect is a religious activist of the Chozrim L'Har movement, which advocates against the "abandonment of the Temple Mount into foreign hands."

The man was detained by law enforcement officials after being located en route to the Mount.

Following the suspect's arrest, the Chozrim L'Har movement warned that "there is no more room for Muslim rule on the Temple Mount."

Religious org.: Sacrifices will return to Mount, Third Temple will be built

The organization vowed that sacrifices would resume soon and the Third Temple would be built on the Temple Mount.

"It is time to build a third Jewish Temple and renew sacrifices," the religious organization said. "Dear government and Arabs, you are messing with the wrong generation," it further warned.